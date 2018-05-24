Royal Family Worried ‘What Would Happen Next’ in Meghan Markle Family Drama Leading up to Wedding

The Duchess of Cornwall said the Royal Family “wondered what would happen next” in the run-up to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s wedding last week.

Camilla appeared to be referring to the drama surrounding a few of Markle’s family members, including her father, who backed out at the last minute from walking her down the aisle.

Prince Harry’s stepmother made the remarks while speaking to reporters during a visit to the 5 News offices in London, according to The Sun.

“It was such a lovely day. Just everything went right,” she said of the wedding. “We all wondered whatever would happen next and then everything went right. The only thing is that we are all losing our voices now.”

The Duchess of Cornwall also said it was nice to have “something that is uplifting rather than depressing,” and said that it “couldn’t have been better.”

The news that Markle’s father, Thomas Markle Sr., would not make the trip across the pond to London came just days before she said “I do,” with her father telling TMZ that he had to undergo heart surgery last Wednesday morning and therefore could not travel afterward. A few days before that, he said he suffered a heart attack and then more heart pains when he admitted to posing for paparazzi photos that were staged to be heartwarming images of him looking at photos of Markle and Harry.

When the news of his alleged financial gains from the staged photos came out, he said he would not be walking Markle down the aisle so as to not cause her or the Royal Family any more embarrassment.

Markle’s half-sister, Samantha Markle, had been quite vocal throughout Markle and Harry’s entire engagement and even accused Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, who was present for the ceremony, of “cashing in” on the the royal wedding.

Samantha has frequently spoken out about her estranged half-sister as well as their father after she wasn’t invited to the royal wedding. Samantha recently changed her last name from Grant to Markle and is writing a book, The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister.

Samantha has been insistent that her attempts to talk to the media have been in self defense of a negative public image she says the media has created of her. She most recently told critics who suspected she wasn’t being truthful about the alleged high-speed paparazzi chase that left her with an ankle and knee injury to “shut their ridiculous mouths,” according to The Sun.

Samantha said that no police report exists of the incident with a paparazzi member that led to her boyfriend crashing their car into a concrete barrier because of the direness of the situation.

“There’s no police report because we were run off the road and my boyfriend had to get me to the hospital because I was laying on the floor boards in a ball under the dashboard thrown out of my chair,” she reportedly wrote on Twitter. “We were run off the road and slammed on the brakes, there was no collision with another car.”

It appears as if the Royal Family waited with baited breath for more of Markle’s family drama to marr the wedding, but everything went to plan as soon as Saturday’s events kicked off.