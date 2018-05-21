Royal Family Website Unveils New Meghan Markle Bio, Duchess Duties

The Royal Family website has been updated with Meghan Markle‘s information on a new page. After her wedding to Prince Harry on Saturday, she is the new Duchess of Sussex,

The page focuses on the 36-year-old actress’ charitable work and activism, as well as a section for her acting career.

As for her new role, the site explains, “She will perform Royal duties in support of The Queen through engagements at home and overseas, alongside a growing portfolio of charitable work and patronages.”

“From a young age, The Duchess had a keen awareness of social issues and actively participated in charitable work,” the website reads. “Aged 11 she successfully campaigned for a company to alter their television advert that had used sexist language to sell washing-up liquid. Her Royal Highness also volunteered at a soup kitchen in Skid Row, Los Angeles from the age of 13-17. She continued to volunteer at the soup kitchen when she would return home to Los Angeles until the age of 22.”

The Royal Family also mentioned Markle’s work with One Young World, a global forum for young leaders to offer solutions to international issues, and her role as the UN Women’s Advocate for Women’s Political Participation and Leadership. She accepted the position in 2015, and famously delivered a speech on gender equality on International Women’s Day in New York City.

Her role as a Global Ambassador for World Vision in 2016 is also mentioned on the family’s website. In this role, she visited Rwanda to promote access to clean water. In 2017, she also visited India with World Vision to promote awareness for girls’ lack of education and access to menstrual hygiene. That trip inspired a TIME op-ed in March 2017.

“Beyond India, in communities all over the globe, young girls’ potential is being squandered because we are too shy to talk about the most natural thing in the world,” Markle wrote for Time. “To that I say: we need to push the conversation, mobilize policy making surrounding menstrual health initiatives, support organizations who foster girls’ education from the ground up, and within our own homes, we need to rise above our puritanical bashfulness when it comes to talking about menstruation.”

Included in the biography section on Markle’s page is a paragraph on her career as an actress. Markle’s best-known role was Rachel Zane on USA Network’s Suits. She played the character for seven seasons and moved to Toronto, where the show was filmed.

The Tig, a lifestyle website Markle founded, is also mentioned on the site. However, The Tig is now only accessible through an internet archive, since most of its content was deleted after Markle and Harry became engaged.

The Royal Family prominently featured Markle’s quote – “I am proud to be a woman and a feminist” on the page, hinting that she will continue to be an activist for women even after becoming a royal. The quote comes from Markle’s 2015 speech at UN Women.

In her first interview after the engagement last fall, Markle said she was excited to put her acting career behind her and “focus even more energy” on her activism.

“…I think you realize once you have access or a voice that people are willing to listen to with that comes a lot of responsibility, which I take seriously,” Markle explained in November. “And at the same time I think in these beginning few months and now being boots on the ground in the U.K. I’m excited to just really get to know more about the different communities here, smaller organizations we’re working on the same causes that I’ve always been passionate about under this umbrella.”