Royal Family Gathers for Family Photo at Baby Archie’s Christening

The British royal family was all together on Saturday in celebration for baby Archie’s christening. The official Twitter account of the British monarchy shared a picture of the family gathered around Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and their baby as Archie joins the Church of England.

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor experienced one of his first rites of passage on Saturday, and there are going to be many more. The royal family gathered in Windsor Castle to see Archie christened in the queen’s own private chapel. As the photo shows, the whole group was dressed up in their finest, including Archie, who wore the traditional flowing white robe.

In addition to the proud parents, the christening was attended by Prince William and Kate Middleton, Prince Charles and his wife Camila, and Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland. Also in attendance were Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes, sisters of the late Princess Diana. According to the royal family, this official portrait was taken in the Green Drawing Room of Windsor Castle.

Today, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son Archie was christened at Private Chapel at Windsor Castle.

📷 Chris Allerton /©️SussexRoyal



This is a momentous occasion for Markle, who was only officially baptized into the Church of England two months before her wedding to Prince Harry. That was a secret ceremony held in private, and insiders said that she and Harry hoped to have the same for Archie. They told PEOPLE that the new parents “wanted an intimate, peaceful setting in a place with such a special connection to Her Majesty.”

Still, Markle and Prince Harry are not hiding the christening from the world by any means, in fact, they are reportedly excited to have such a happy occasion to share with with their scores of rabid admirers.

“This is a beautiful milestone and they are excited to share it as a family first and then with the world,” the source said.

The new parents echoed that sentiment in their Instagram post on Saturday.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are so happy to share the joy of this day with members of the public who have been incredibly supportive since the birth of their son. They thank you for your kindness in welcoming their first born and celebrating this special moment,” they wrote. “Their Royal Highnesses feel fortunate to have enjoyed this day with family and the godparents of Archie.”

Archie joins his whole family in the Church of England, including his three older cousins, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. All three were christened in similar ceremonies, held in one of the family’s traditional places of worship.