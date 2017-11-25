Man Who Survived Las Vegas Shooting Dies in Hit-And-Run Crash

A hit-and-run driver has killed a Las Vegas concertgoer who survived the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting in Las Vegas last month.

NBC News affiliate NEWS-3LV reports Roy McClellan died Nov. 17 in Pahrump, Nevada when a driver plowed into him as he was hitchhiking on the highway.

A Las Vegas man survives the Route 91 shooting massacre, only to die in hit-and-run crash. Coming up at 6, his widow speaks only to @News3LV. pic.twitter.com/bCxJBSJpyo — Kelsey Thomas (@KelseyNews3LV) November 25, 2017

McClellan’s widow, Denise, was left with another wave of heartache, telling the agency she was “angry.”

“I feel that [the driver was] under the influence of something or drunk and didn’t want to get caught, so he bailed and left my husband laying there in the street. He doesn’t deserve that,” said Denise. “If I could’ve done anything differently, he wouldn’t have been on that road.”

Denise was with her husband at the Route 91 Harvest Festival, sharing her account of that fateful day. The two were at the Route 91 Harvest music festival on Oct. 1 when domestic terrorist Stephen Paddock started his assault on more than 20,000 concertgoers from the 32nd floor of his hotel room at the Mandalay Bay Casino and Resorts.

“It was just ear piercing. I was like oh my gosh, what is that noise? This is horrible,” she explained, before telling the NBC News affiliate how she and her husband ran for their lives.

She goes on to share how he stopped to help people along the way, but says the whole event was “really messing with his head,” so he also attended therapy.

“This isn’t what I wanted for him. I don’t understand why he wasn’t taken at the shooting, but a month later he was taken this way,” said McClellan. “I hope my husband found peace and he’s safe now.”

If you would like to help McClellan’s family, a GoFundMe account has been set up.

This is not the first account of a Las Vegas shooting survivor dying. Last month, a couple who attended the country music concert died after their vehicle crashed into a metal gate outside their home in Riverside County, California, bursting into flames.