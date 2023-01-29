Ross Issues Urgent Recall

Ross customers who recently bought candles at the discount retailer should hold off on using them. The retailer recalled over 5,000 candles earlier this month because they could combust, causing the glass container to break. This poses a fire and injury hazard.

The recall, published on the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission's website on Jan. 19, covers Taylor and Finch six-wick scented candles. The Spiced Apple & Rosewood and Cedarwood & Clove scent candles can reportedly combust when lit, which leads the glass containers to break. About 5,800 candles were sold. They were packed in 44-ounce red or white glass containers. The scene name and "Taylor and Finch" are printed on a label on the glass container.

The Spiced Apple & Rosewood candles are red with the SKU number 400244981194. The Cedar & Clove scent candles are white with the SKU number 400244981200. The SKU number is printed on the bottom of the glass. These were sold at Ross stores nationwide between August and October 2022 for about $17. The candles were made in China.

Consumers should stop using the recalled candles and return them to Ross stores for a full refund. The company received five reports of the candles combusting and the glass breaking. One case led to a minor injury. Consumers can call Ross stores at 800-335-1115 or contact the company online at rossstores.com/recalls.

This is the second candle recall in as many months. In December, Good Matters recalled its Three-Wick Candles because they can burn at higher than usual temperatures. This can cause the jars to break, leading to fire and laceration injury hazards. Good Matters received four reports of their candles quickly catching on fire, cracking, or breaking apart while in use. One consumer was burned.

About 30,100 candles were affected by the recall, which covered multiple scents: Leather+Oud, Citrus+Basil, Cypress+ Fig, Homecoming, Snowfall, Wild Pine, Hope, Love, and Peace. "Good Matters" and one of the following phrases are printed on the front of the jar: Hope, No. 1, Love, No. 2, Peace, No. 3, Cypress+Fig, Leather+Oud, Citrus+Basil, Winter Wonderland. The recall only covered the 21 oz. tumblers.

The candles in this recall were sold nationwide at Bealls, Gabriel Brothers, Homegoods, and Tuesday Morning stores. They were also available on Amazon.com and GoodMattersCandles.com between December 2021 and August 2022 for about $50. Consumers can call Good Matters at 888-470-4276 or contact the company online via GoodMattersCandles.com/recall.