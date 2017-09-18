Rolling Stone Magazine Is Being Sold

After multiple decades of success across pop culture, it’s the end of an era for Rolling Stone. The legendary magazine is now up for sale.

On Sunday, magazine founder Jann Wenner and his son Gus announced the sale of Rolling Stone.

The New York Times reported the sale of the iconic magazine on Sunday, along with an interview with the Wenner men. Jann revealed in the interview that it was time to let go.

“I love my job, I enjoy it, I’ve enjoyed it for a long time,” the 71-year-old Wenner said of the magazine. However much he enjoyed what he did, the founder added that letting go was “just the smart thing to do.”

The sale plans were put in place by 27-year-old Gus, who has been paring down the company’s assets for some time. Wenner Media’s other two magazines, Us Weekly and Men’s Journal, were both sold recently.

Both of the Wenner men said that they intended to stay on at Rolling Stone, but that decision would ultimately be made by whoever decides to buy the publication.

Rolling Stone is currently approaching its 50th anniversary as a magazine, so the decision to sell does seem to come at an inconvenient time.

