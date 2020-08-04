Rockettes' Radio City Christmas Spectacular Canceled for First Time Ever

The Rockettes' Radio City Christmas Spectacular will not be happening in 2020, as the show has been canceled for first time ever. According to The Wrap, MSG Entertainment — the owner of New York City’s Radio City Music Hall — announced the news on Tuesday. The big annual holiday event is being canceled due to the uncertainty caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, MSG Entertainment explained, "We regret that the 2020 production of the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes presented by Chase has been canceled due to continued uncertainty associated with the COVID-19 pandemic." The company added, "We are disappointed for everyone involved with the show, as well as for the many fans who make the Christmas Spectacular a cherished part of their holiday tradition. We look forward to welcoming audiences back for the 2021 production, which is on sale now. All tickets for the 2020 production will be automatically refunded at the point of purchase."

Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes has been postponed this coming Holiday season. It will be the first time since 1933 because of the pandemic. So to celebrate the talented women that make up the Rockettes learn about what it takes to make the squad. pic.twitter.com/QbZHUc0VNt — TODAY (@TODAYshow) August 4, 2020

This marks the first time in 87 years that the Rockettes will not grace the Radio City Music Hall stage, but their show is not the only holiday event to be cancelled. Traditionally taking place on New Year’s Day, The 2021 Rose Parade has been canceled for the first time in 75 years. However, while the parade is off, the Rose Bowl football game could still happen, but it is uncertain at this time.

Notably, the news of the Radio City Christmas Spectacular cancellation comes as MSG Entertainment and its sister company MSG Sports let go of about 400 employees, collectively. "This was a difficult decision for both companies, as we know that our success rests on the strength of our people, who consistently set the industry standard for excellence and professionalism," an MSG Entertainment spokesperson told CNN. "While we believe this is a necessary step to protect the long-term future of our businesses, we continue to actively pursue solutions that will allow us to safely reopen our doors, so we're able to bring as many employees back as quickly as we can, once a return date for live events is established."