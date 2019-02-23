Robert Kraft: New England Patriots Player Devin McCourty Weighs in on Owner’s Charges

New England Patriots free safety Devin McCourty became the first Patriots player to weigh in on owner Robert Kraft’s charges for soliciting prostitution in Florida.

“When you see things come out like that you really have to just let it play out,” McCourty told NBC Sports from Puerto Rico, where he is on a goodwill trip. “See what it is, what it isn’t, and go from there.”

McCourty, 31, has been with the Patriots since 2010 and a member of three Super Bowl-winning teams. His twin brother, Jason, also joined the Patriots before last season.

“For me, RKK has been a great person to lean on as far as social justice stuff, a guy to lean on, a guy to talk to, always present in the locker room, always there to talk to guys,” McCourty said, referring to Kraft by his initials. “I’ve had the opportunity to build that kind of relationship with him. With what’s transpired you really just have to let it play out and see what happens.”

On Friday, Jupiter, Florida police announced Kraft was charged with two counts of soliciting someone to commit prostitution at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Palm Beach County. The charges came after a months-long investigation into the spa, where two women were arrested earlier this week for “deriving support from prostitution, maintaining a house for prostitution, and offering to commit prostitution,” reports CBS Miami.

Police also said they have video allegedly capturing the sex acts involving Kraft, who is one of 25 people facing charges in connection with the day spa. ESPN‘s Adam Schefter reported that Kraft is “not the biggest name involved” in the incident, but has not reported the name yet.

Police are working on issuing the arrest warrant. According to CBS Boston, Kraft will get a summons in the mail, ordering him to turn himself in to police. Kraft’s attorneys will then contact the Palm Beach County attorney to make arrangements for him to do so.

According to the police affidavit, officer surveillance of the day spa began on Nov. 6, 2018 and they discovered three women were allegedly forced to live there. Police began video surveillance from Jan. 18-22.

If convicted, Kraft could be sentenced tp up to a year in jail, probation or fines. The NFL could also punish Kraft under its Personal Conduct Policy.

“The NFL is aware of the ongoing law enforcement matter and will continue to monitor developments,” the league said in a statement Friday.

Kraft denied any wrongdoing in a statement from his spokesperson.

“We categorically deny that Mr. Kraft engaged in any illegal activity,” the statement read. “Because it is a judicial matter, we will not be commenting further.”

Kraft has owned the New England Patriots since 1994 and is the CEO of the Kraft Group. Since taking primary ownership of the franchise, it has been to 10 Super Bowls, winning six, including last month’s Super Bowl LIII.

Photo credit: Nancy Lane/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald/Getty Images