Robert Durst Placed on Ventilator After Contracting COVID-19 Amid Murder Trial Sentencing

Robert Durst is fighting for his life in prison…literally. Durst was recently sentenced to life in prison and is now hooked up to a ventilator as he battles COVID-19. His lawyer told TMZ the news in a recent conversation. Durk’s attorney, Dick DeGuerin, told multiple media outlets on Oct. 16 that Durst has been on a ventilator for the past couple of days after contracting the coronavirus. Doctors have yet to give an official update.

Durst’s attorney said he did not look good as of Thursday, Oct. 14. Durst was found guilty of murder recently and despite such, his attorney said that after seeing him in the hospital recently that it was the “worst I’ve ever seen him.” Durst was allegedly been having trouble breathing and speaking.

During his sentencing at his murder trial, Durst sat quietly. He appeared frail and weak in a wheelchair while wearing a face mask amid the pandemic. Whether or not he tested positive during his hearing is unclear.

Durst is set to live the remainder of his life in prison without the possibility of parole. He was found guilty of murdering his friend, Susan Berman, in 2000. Though he was never officially charged for the crime, many believe Burman was intending to come forward with information linking Durst to the disappearance of his then-wife, Kathy. Kathy vanished in the 1980s.

The alleged murders and disappearances Durst is accused of were documented in the HBO documentary The Jinx. At the end of the documentary, Durst is believed to have confessed to murdering both Kathy and Susan. The alleged confession was heard over a mic moment, where Durst says, “I killed her.” he denied ever having any involvement prior to the hot mic moment. Durst is 78. Prior to his COVID-19 diagnosis, his health was already declining.