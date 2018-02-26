Rob O’Neill, Navy Seal Who Killed Osama Bin Laden, Kicked off Plane for Drunkenness

Rob O’Neill, the Navy Seal who killed Osama bin Laden in 2011, was thrown off of a plane on Sunday when the airline staff reportedly deemed him too intoxicated to fly.

O’Neill had booked a flight from Nashville to Dallas with American Airlines, according to a report by TMZ. The veteran had reportedly been drinking heavily before the flight. While the plane was waiting to take off, airline attendants say they noticed that he was extremely drunk. Other passengers told the outlet that O’Neill called the employees explicit names before passing out in his seat.

Videos by PopCulture.com

O’Neill eventually came to according to the report, but when the staff asked him to leave the plane, he became belligerent. After a bit of shouting, police were called. They escorted the Navy veteran off of the plane.

Local police confirmed that they did not arrest O’Neill, but merely hailed a cab for him and sent him to a hotel. American Airlines later rebooked him on another flight.

O’Neill has often been credited with firing the shot that killed Osama bin Laden, the leader of the terrorist group Al Quaeda. He first took credit for the headshot three years after it occurred, in a 2014 appearance on Fox News. The special was titled “The Man Who Killed Osama bin Laden.” He revealed select details about the mission, which was called Operation Neptune Spear, and some fellow Navy Seals and other operatives criticized him for going public with his story.

Just this past Saturday, O’Neill did an interview with TMZ, revealing the song he listened to shortly before the mission began.

“On the night of it, yeah I listened to Red Nation by The Game,” O’Neill said. “He’s got some good stuff going.”

O’Neill left the Navy in 2012, after 16 years of service. He reportedly took part in over 400 missions, and earned two Silver Stars and four Bronze Star medals. The reporter mused that he must get all of his drinks for free, as he’s known for pulling the trigger that killed bin Laden.

“That’s not necessarily the truth,” O’Neill said. “I’m pretty quick with a credit card. They’ve been pretty generous about it.”