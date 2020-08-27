RNC 2020 Viewers Are Questioning Mike Pence's Comments About the Pandemic

On the third night of the Republican National Convention, Vice President Mike Pence delivered remarks about the upcoming presidential election. His speech highlighted the administration's records and their goals for a possible second term in office. But, as many online noted, his speech was filled with falsehoods, particularly ones concerning the country's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

A couple of days before Pence addressed the American people at the RNC, he and President Donald Trump were nominated for the Republican ticket for the presidency. On Monday, delegates gathered in Charlotte, which is where the original RNC was to take place before plans were altered due to the coronavirus pandemic and nominated Trump as the Republican nominee for the presidency with Pence as his running mate. The president even made a surprise appearance at the event, during which he issued several remarks about the upcoming election. He said, "This is the most important election in the history of our country. This is the biggest."

Pence echoed the president's sentiments on Wednesday night, as he spoke about how he and Trump are seeking to remain in the White House for another term. Naturally, his remarks, especially those regarding how the United States has handled the current health crisis, had many individuals on Twitter talking.