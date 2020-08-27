RNC 2020 Viewers Are Questioning Mike Pence's Comments About the Pandemic
On the third night of the Republican National Convention, Vice President Mike Pence delivered remarks about the upcoming presidential election. His speech highlighted the administration's records and their goals for a possible second term in office. But, as many online noted, his speech was filled with falsehoods, particularly ones concerning the country's response to the coronavirus pandemic.
A couple of days before Pence addressed the American people at the RNC, he and President Donald Trump were nominated for the Republican ticket for the presidency. On Monday, delegates gathered in Charlotte, which is where the original RNC was to take place before plans were altered due to the coronavirus pandemic and nominated Trump as the Republican nominee for the presidency with Pence as his running mate. The president even made a surprise appearance at the event, during which he issued several remarks about the upcoming election. He said, "This is the most important election in the history of our country. This is the biggest."
Pence echoed the president's sentiments on Wednesday night, as he spoke about how he and Trump are seeking to remain in the White House for another term. Naturally, his remarks, especially those regarding how the United States has handled the current health crisis, had many individuals on Twitter talking.
"Head Scratching At Best"
This dishonest revisionist history by Mike Pence on the COVID response is head scratching at best. It is now clear that @US_FDA and Dr Hahn's gaff on convalescent plasma this weekend WAS politically motivated. #RNC2020 #RepublicanNationalConvention— Patrick Murphy (@FumarMota) August 27, 2020
Lying
Notice how Pence is dancing around, not mentioning the 180,000+ dead COVID-19. Then he had the nerve to lie and say no one was ever denied a ventilator in America. 🤬🤬🤬 #Pence #RNC2020 pic.twitter.com/U9W6cjv6UB— Justina M. Ashley (@wierdalexj) August 27, 2020
Shocked
Pence actually just suggested the need to believe in miracles in discussing pandemic. The US doesn’t need miracles, we need new policies that focus on testing, tracing and controlling the spread. #RNC2020— Manoj Mate (@ManojMate) August 27, 2020
A Rebuttal
This is Pence's "greatest national Covid response".
People 👏🏽 Are 👏🏽 Dead 👏🏽.#RNC2020 pic.twitter.com/07J42JRou2— The Haus of Jin (@dianejwright) August 27, 2020
Huh?
Straight up, what is Pence talking about? Greatest national Covid response whatnow?#RNC2020— The Haus of Jin (@dianejwright) August 27, 2020
Confused
Why then Mike Pence, is the U.S saddled with the highest infection rate, and death toll on the planet? #RNC2020— Mic (@mic1303) August 27, 2020
Not Exactly Comforting
VP Pence admits we’re waiting on a miracle... how ✨comforting✨ #RNC2020— Josh Greene (@Joshua1817) August 27, 2020