RNC 2020 Speaker Abby Johnson's Tweet About Deferring to Men on 'Household Voting' Sparks Heated Discussion
Abby Johnson, a speaker for the 2020 Republican National Convention, previously tweeted about women deferring to men on "household voting," and the post has sparked some heated discussion. In May, Johnson — a staunch anti-abortion activist who is also a former Planned Parenthood employee — asked her followers what is "the most controversial thing" they believe. She followed that up by writing, "I would support bringing back household voting." Johnson then added, "How anti-feminist of me."
It was unclear if Johnson's comment was meant as a joke, as she included a number of laughing face emojis, as well as a "Lol!!" The comment has garnered quite a lot of new comments in the wake of Johnson's RNC speech, with many not agreeing with her. "Your speech was good, but I am Pro-Choice. I believe it is a women’s right to choose, but these women that use abortion as birth control is wrong, and late-term abortion is also wrong. Why would you say this about voting," one user replied. "Women fought for their right to vote too!" Scroll down to read more replies to Johnson's comment.
Actually, that is just Anti-Democratic... Obviously!— (((Robert Marmorstein))) #lgbtq (@dudestein1958) August 26, 2020
If you believe that sending women and minorities back to the 17th century is a good idea, you need to move to a country where women can’t drive, can’t speak, can’t work, can’t go to college, etc. This is the most insane thing I’ve heard this entire year, which says a lot.— My Dog For President (@chetsbabe) August 26, 2020
Because she actually says that in a tie the husband would make the final decision on the vote, lol— Sacha Iskra (@sachaiskra) August 26, 2020
Wow.— Charlene Sloan (@CharleneSloan14) August 26, 2020
Me, too. My guess is we'd be considered too "uppity" to vote.— Chuck Baudelaire (@DrunkBaudelaire) August 26, 2020
That’s what I’m thinking- let’s let all the households who believe this go ahead and exercise that belief in Nov. 🤣— Jim Jordan’s Jacket (@VinkemesMom) August 26, 2020
Ahh ..I love to see the Republican Party doing things to connect with future female voters (who are increasingly independent) like “head of house hold only voting”
Will the platform next include free fittings for a corset? Going back to animal fur and grass instead of tampons ?— Rstandiego (@Rstandiego) August 26, 2020
Uhhh... no. See, I believe my spouse and I can disagree on what candidate to vote for, and neither of us should have the ability to speak for the other. If you agree with yours and can’t be bothered to vote, just stay home.— Laurie Marshall (@LaurieMMarshall) August 26, 2020
I'm in my 60s and been voting since I was 18. No way in hell am I giving up my voting rights, nor allowing my husband to make that decision for me! If that's your choice, so be it! But girl, don't go around trying to tell other people that they should return to the Stone Ages!— Sheba Mom (@EAG920) August 26, 2020
You will not touch my right to vote or my right to choose what I do with my body. pic.twitter.com/wSQVfLx9iG— Nasty ambitious woman (@jkittyo) August 26, 2020
👏👏👏— Liz Lima, MBA Venus Warrior (@LizLimaVW) August 26, 2020
So I'm assuming you're going to allow your husband to cast your one vote this year.— Natalie Hastings B*tches get stuff done (@nataliehastings) August 26, 2020
Ahh yes. Let's take away the vote from everyone but the wealthy, or those wealthy enough to own property. Forget those young people freshly turned 18 and getting the right to vote. They can die in our wars but forget having a say in their government. /sarcasm— Mandi Mudd (@muddieone) August 26, 2020