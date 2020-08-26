RNC 2020 Speaker Abby Johnson's Tweet About Deferring to Men on 'Household Voting' Sparks Heated Discussion

Abby Johnson, a speaker for the 2020 Republican National Convention, previously tweeted about women deferring to men on "household voting," and the post has sparked some heated discussion. In May, Johnson — a staunch anti-abortion activist who is also a former Planned Parenthood employee — asked her followers what is "the most controversial thing" they believe. She followed that up by writing, "I would support bringing back household voting." Johnson then added, "How anti-feminist of me."

It was unclear if Johnson's comment was meant as a joke, as she included a number of laughing face emojis, as well as a "Lol!!" The comment has garnered quite a lot of new comments in the wake of Johnson's RNC speech, with many not agreeing with her. "Your speech was good, but I am Pro-Choice. I believe it is a women’s right to choose, but these women that use abortion as birth control is wrong, and late-term abortion is also wrong. Why would you say this about voting," one user replied. "Women fought for their right to vote too!" Scroll down to read more replies to Johnson's comment.