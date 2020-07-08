'RIP Jeff Bezos' Trends on Twitter as Social Media Trolls Amazon CEO
Just days after fans freaked out after seeing "RIP Ellen" trending on Twitter, a new trending hashtag on the social media platform had some people doing a double take. On Wednesday morning, "RIP Jeff Bezos" became a trending topic, sparking concerns over the fate of the Amazon CEO.
The trending topic came amid a successful year for the billionaire. Bezos had made headlines in February for selling over $4 billion worth of Amazon shares since January 31, and on July 6, it was reported that Amazon's stock had hit a record high. However, the hashtag also came as Amazon continues to face scrutiny over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic and the way in which the company has treated employees. Although the company is giving large thank-you bonuses and has implemented other measures, the company has faced scrutiny over reports of its efforts to keep its workers safe.
Although it is unclear why exactly the rumors started, MEAWW suggested that it could simply be due to "a few bored internet users." Regardless, social media users didn't hesitate to jump on the trend, some simply stating their confusion at the hashtag, some at first believing it to be true, and others seizing the opportunity to make meme-worthy jokes. Keep scrolling to get a peek at the trending hashtag.
rest easy mr worldwide shipping on amazon #ripjeffbezos pic.twitter.com/Ohikrc7QEV— g loves athena (@SOURCANDYARI) July 8, 2020
#ripjeffbezos wow can’t believe he is gone man 💔 truly a legend pic.twitter.com/VbK405rNex— anto 🌸 ceo of katara nation (@katarasbaddie) July 8, 2020
first ellen now jeff??? wtfffff so heartbroken #ripjeffbezos pic.twitter.com/LjcIK6TRaw— not rachel (@rchldnlwcz) July 8, 2020
#ripjeffbezos— 𝐡𝐚𝐟𝐬𝐚⁹ BLM ✊🏿 (@bacitohobi) July 8, 2020
first ellen the generous and now this?!! seriously this is upsetting me and my home girls fo real! i will never forget you jeff, you were truly the greatest CEO of Ebay. tragic.... pic.twitter.com/OZIlcrcEGF
Jeff Bezos after seeing #ripjeffbezos trending on twitter: pic.twitter.com/vdiCUK1ynh— Sushil Pratap Sen (@SushilPratapSen) July 8, 2020
Please,— Perro-Nova (@Perro72238667) July 8, 2020
someone, anyone, explain #ripjeffbezos to me.😟😐
#ripjeffbezos he’s not dead though? pic.twitter.com/Jp3F2QZnS9— Ultima (@Ultimagamer5) July 8, 2020
#ripjeffbezos you were always so dramatic and funny, fly high angel pic.twitter.com/hY3E5cP3gm— em (@anyarenaldi) July 8, 2020
fly high angle ♥️ #ripjeffbezos pic.twitter.com/ef7hpQP805— victoire (@siriusclaw) July 8, 2020
omg #ripjeffbezos it’s almost like your still here 💔💔 pic.twitter.com/X076iUcaMQ— precious ﾟ.*･｡ﾟ (@adorasrein) July 8, 2020
I can’t believe he’s gone 💔#ripjeffbezos !— stupid baby bitch (@nkitheirwin) July 8, 2020
I will look after all your money for you while you’re gone🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/tyPd65q86e
Y’all scared me with the #ripjeffbezos tag. Not funny 😭— Jasmyne 🇹🇹 (@jasmynechris) July 8, 2020
#ripjeffbezos another king lost again 💔 fly high amazon pic.twitter.com/x4M4tkCp2k— Tri (@tri13itch) July 8, 2020
Wait what happened ?! #ripjeffbezos— hell’s kitchen (@_DearJoan) July 8, 2020