'RIP Jeff Bezos' Trends on Twitter as Social Media Trolls Amazon CEO

Just days after fans freaked out after seeing "RIP Ellen" trending on Twitter, a new trending hashtag on the social media platform had some people doing a double take. On Wednesday morning, "RIP Jeff Bezos" became a trending topic, sparking concerns over the fate of the Amazon CEO.

The trending topic came amid a successful year for the billionaire. Bezos had made headlines in February for selling over $4 billion worth of Amazon shares since January 31, and on July 6, it was reported that Amazon's stock had hit a record high. However, the hashtag also came as Amazon continues to face scrutiny over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic and the way in which the company has treated employees. Although the company is giving large thank-you bonuses and has implemented other measures, the company has faced scrutiny over reports of its efforts to keep its workers safe.

Although it is unclear why exactly the rumors started, MEAWW suggested that it could simply be due to "a few bored internet users." Regardless, social media users didn't hesitate to jump on the trend, some simply stating their confusion at the hashtag, some at first believing it to be true, and others seizing the opportunity to make meme-worthy jokes. Keep scrolling to get a peek at the trending hashtag.