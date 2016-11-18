Richard Simmons Talks About Closing Iconic Exercise Studio

(Photo: Getty / Jason Kempin )

Richard Simmons has closed his iconic Beverly Hills exercise studio, Slimmons, but that doesn’t mean he has given up on his journey of inspiring and helping others.

The 68-year-old who built a workout empire has been facing health issues of his own in recent years and has not been in the public eye as much.

“In 1974 I opened Slimmons as a way to help people make positive changes in their lives by having fun while exercising,” Simmons explained of his decision in a statement to Entertainment Tonight. “It was a place to make friends, listen to and learn from others, lose weight and gain confidence. These were all the reasons I went to Slimmons too!”

“Over the years thousands came to laugh and sweat with me,” he continued. “The world and what we know about nutrition and fitness may have changed a lot since then, but the lessons shared in that little studio still apply. I’ve dedicated my life to helping others feel better about themselves and they helped me to do the same. Thank you for always supporting and loving me. I will take the time for myself to be the best I can be and so should you. I love you — always keep sweatin’!”

Michael Catalano, Simmon’s manager, released a statement of his own.

“Slimmons was truly a reflection of all things Richard — one-of-a-kind, authentic, inspiring,” Catalano said. “While the studio is closing, Richard is so happy about the great friendships and lasting memories that were created there over the years.”

Simmons chose to close the studio because he has not taught there in recent years.