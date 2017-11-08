Richard Branson’s Island Destroyed and Pictures Show He’s Lucky to Be Alive

Hurricane Irma left devastating destruction after it hit the islands of the Caribbean.

One island that was in Irma’s path was Necker, Richard Branson’s private Caribbean island. It has been “completely and utterly devastated” by Hurricane Irma with winds passing up to 110 miles per hour.

Branson prepared for the hurricane as much as he can, but decided to remain on the island and wait out the storm.

The founder of Virgin took to Twitter on Wednesday morning to reveal that he and his family were preparing for the impact of Hurricane Irma. The Bransons have a concrete wine cellar beneath their house and they were ready for what was to come.

Not long after announcing the storm had almost arrived, Branson shared a photo of the entire family holed up in the cellar, and things seem a bit more comfortable than you’d imagine.

Complete with bunk beds, windows, a TV and a couch, the Branson wine cellar looks a little more like a luxury overnight camp than a bunker in a hurricane.

After Irma hit Necker Island, the English businessman wrote a blog post for Virgin from his satellite phone.

Branson and his son both took to social media after the hurricane to show the destruction.

Richard Branson’s Blog Post

In his blog post, Branson said he had “never seen anything like” Hurricane Irma and added that it is a “traumatic time” on the island.

He revealed that although they haven’t completely assessed the extent of the damage, “whole houses and trees have disappeared” and “bathroom and bedroom doors and windows have flown 40 feet away.”

Earlier in the week, he said that the Necker Island buildings were “really strong” with hurricane blinds and “should be able to handle extreme weather pretty well.”

When Irma hit landfall in the Caribbean, it was a category 5 hurricane with extreme winds.

Branson’s Social Media Updates

Necker & whole area completely devastated. Thoughts with everyone affected by Hurricane #Irma. Thanks for support https://t.co/0ji8qCZR6K pic.twitter.com/47BDKyrjvK — Richard Branson (@richardbranson) September 7, 2017

On Thursday, Branson took to Twitter with a photo that shows Necker Island in the center of the hurricane’s eye.

“Necker & whole area completely devastated,” he wrote alongside the photo. “Thoughts with everyone affected by Hurricane #Irma. Thanks for support.”

Branson has continued to update people on the status of Necker Island and its residents.

He revealed that although the buildings are destroyed, “people thankfully all seem ok so far.”

In addition to urging his followers to donate to the British Red Cross, he also alerted people to prepare for Hurricane Jose.

Hurricane Irma really is storm of the century – but urge all in path of Hurricane #Jose to prepare & stay safe too https://t.co/U0m3Kf1APM pic.twitter.com/vB8tlTTij3 — Richard Branson (@richardbranson) September 9, 2017

“Hurricane Irma really is storm of the century – but urge all in path of Hurricane #Jose to prepare & stay safe too,” he wrote.

Branson’s Son Posts Hurricane Irma Aftermath Photos

A few more images from a boatyard in #tortola #bvi #hurricaneirma A post shared by Sam Branson (@bransonsam) on Sep 7, 2017 at 8:34am PDT

Branson’s son, Sam, also posted on social media and shared an update. He said he was “glad to say that all humans on Necker are ok although a lot of buildings destroyed.”

He added: “Very concerned for our friends and everyone on the neighboring islands and people in its path. Please don’t take this hurricane lightly if it is heading your way. If your building is not very solid, do find somewhere safe! Homes can be rebuilt but lives can’t.”

Sam shared photos from a boatyard that was destroyed by the storm and other images from the island.

#VirginGorda Update: No fatalities in the North Sound and the Valley. Here are some photos from across the BVI from different sources. So devastating! Looks like the damage is very extensive ?? Thinking of everyone! #britishvirginislands #hurricaneirma #bvi A post shared by Sam Branson (@bransonsam) on Sep 7, 2017 at 5:44am PDT

He also expressed similar sentiments about Hurricane Jose as his father did.

“#HurricaneJose is now a Category 4 and is heading in a similar direction to #hurricaneirma,” he wrote to his followers. “There is still no communication out there but please try every way to let people know another hurricane may be coming. With all the homes lost and debris, it could be incredibly dangerous. Thank you!”