Restaurants That Will Be Open on Christmas Day

Once you’ve decked your halls, shopped ’til you dropped, untangled your tinsel and watched all your favorite seasonal films, finding the time — or energy — to craft a homemade holiday meal may be a bigger Christmas miracle than you can handle.

Fortunately, there are a number of restaurants that open their doors to customers on the holiday. Some are traditional 24/7 grills, while others serve breakfast, lunch or dinner with special hours for customers.

Many will also create themed or unique menus on Christmas day to draw customers in.

Before you dive into this list of national chain restaurants open for the holiday, remember that some of your favorite local fare may also be available if you can’t cook or you crave something other than leftover turkey.

And even if you see a tasty restaurant on the list, be sure to call your nearest location as they may have unique hours. It’s often up to the local owner whether the specific restaurant will open on Christmas Day or what the hours will be, so give them a ring before you head out for their grub.

IHOP

Keeping up with its 24/7 reputation, IHOP locations will be open on Christmas Day, though hours may vary by region.

The fan-favorite pancake house is also serving up a festive treat for diners throughout the holiday season with Fluffy the Snowman Pancakes. When you order the fun breakfast, you’ll receive buttermilk pancakes stacked like a snowman, complete with a bacon scarf, chocolate chip buttons, a strawberry nose and whipped cream snow to set the scene.

Denny’s

Most 24-hour Denny’s will be open all day for holiday customers, but hours may vary by location.

The traditional-style diner also added some festive menu items for the winter season, including Jr. Frosty pancakes or a Frosty Your Jr. Shake, which includes your favorite flavor of milkshake topped with a chocolate hat, chocolate chip eyes and mouth and a white chocolate “carrot” nose.

Buca di Beppo

If you’d rather indulge in Italian classics than ham or stuffing, Buca di Beppo locations across the country will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Christmas Day.

The restaurant’s family-style meals make it an ideal place to go with a group, but it’ll be busier than you anticipate. Buca suggests that customers make reservations if they plan to dine at the restaurant on the holiday.

Additionally, they’ll be accepting online orders from December 23-25 or you have have your Christmas dinner catered for a “homey” feel without the hassle.

Boston Market

Boston Market hopes to take the stress of visitors who want a traditional Christmas dinner without actually cooking one.

The restaurant, many of which will be open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., will serve an in-restaurant holiday menu for all those in the festive spirit. Customers can enjoy the choice of hand-carved ham, sliced roasted turkey breast or half signature rotisserie chicken along with two sides, a dinner roll and apple pie for $12.99.

If you’d prefer to have Christmas dinner at home, Boston Market also allows customers to order a complete holiday meal shipped to their doors, just like their Thanksgiving boxes.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Ruth’s Chris Steak House is the perfect place for hungry restaurant-goers. Many locations will extend their hours to provide holiday lunch service (opening at 11 a.m. or noon), and will be open for its traditional dinner.

All through the holidays, the steak house will be offering a Surf & Turf special of Twin Cold Water Lobster Tails with a choice of 6 oz. filet ($49.95), 11 oz. filet ($64.95) or 16 oz. Ribeye ($67.95).

And if you’re already thinking ahead to all the upcoming holidays, Ruth’s Chris will also be open on Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day for fine diners.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Shake tradition and ditch turkey legs for chicken wings.

For customers looking to spice up their Christmas meal, select Buffalo Wild Wings locations will be open, though hours of operation may vary.

This option is solid for hungry sports fans as the restaurant will air the Oakland Raiders game at Philadelphia Eagles at 8:30 p.m. ET, as well as Pittsburgh Steelers game at Houston Texans at 4:30 p.m. ET. For basketball fans, there’ll be five match-ups to watch throughout the day.

Waffle House

Waffle House is open 24/7, so it’s a solid option to get your morning (or late-night) fix, no matter whether you’re craving breakfast or a burger.

If you’re really a fan of the All-Star Special or scattered, smothered and covered hashbrowns, the diner’s online shop has the perfect holiday attire for you to wear while you eat these indulgent meals.

Really, Waffle House is the gift that keeps on giving.

Cracker Barrel

Though Cracker Barrel and its famous Old Time Country Store won’t be physically open on Christmas day, you can still enjoy the warn biscuits and country cooking at your holiday table.

For those too busy to cook their own homemade meals, the restaurant offer full holiday meals to-go — plus all its festive pies — so you can get straight to celebrating. Just place your order ahead of time, pick up your meal on Dec. 23 or 24, then heat and serve.

If you want to prove you “have it all together,” just serve one of these ready-to-eat meals and don’t tell anyone it isn’t made from scratch in your own kitchen.

McDonald’s

While many fast food restaurants are closed on Christmas Day, select McDonald’s locations will still allow you to whip in the drive-thru for a quick bite.

Most of the corporate-owned locations will be open to sling burgers and fries, but franchise locations may be closed for the holiday.

If you’re lucky enough to be near an open location, treat yourself to a limited-edition Holiday Pie while you wait in anticipation for the return of the beloved value menu in 2018!

Golden Corral

For picky families who can’t decide, a buffet like Golden Corral may be your best bet for a peaceful holiday meal.

Most restaurants are open but many have special holiday hours that vary from location, particularly regarding their closing times.

And if you arrive before 2 p.m., you’ll hit Golden Corral’s new 7-day brunch for even more options for your hungry loved ones.

Starbucks

Most Starbucks locations will be open Christmas Day to help caffeinate your body through the long day of last minute to-dos, opening gifts and spending time with loved ones.

Though hours may vary depending on your location, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. seems to be the coffee shop’s main hours for the holiday. With the store’s new breakfast and lunch additions, it’s also a good place to grab a bite (or sweet treat) if you need it.

With the cute mugs, ornaments, gift sets and cards available near the Starbucks counter, its also the perfect place buy last minute gifts while you grab a cup of something hot.