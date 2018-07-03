What Restaurants Are Open on July 4th?

If your July 4th plans include skipping the outdoor barbecue and instead dining in at a restaurant, you will need to know which ones have open doors this Independence Day.

With Independence Day 2018 set to be a summer scorcher, standing over a hot grill to prepare food may not be in your holiday plans. If you are looking to have a full stomach before the Fourth of July fireworks start, there are several restaurants that are more than happy to serve up some fresh dishes with some red, white, and blue savings and freebies.

Keep scrolling to see what restaurants are open this July 4th and what kind of deals you can score.

​

Applebee’s

Planning to take the family to Applebee’s this July Fourth? The go-to chain restaurant is offering free kids meals to up to two children aged 12 and under with the purchase of an adult entrée.



BJ’s Brewhouse

With the purchase of one adult entrée and two beverages, customers can get a second adult entrée for half-off. BJ’s Brewhouse’s stars and stripes offer is available through July 15 with the use of a coupon, which can be obtained on their site.

​

Bruegger’s

Is your Fourth of July brunch spread photo-ready? Get $2 off a Big Bagel Bundle to achieve that red, white & blue look (July 3 & 4 only!): https://t.co/clOLj4Ozau (?: gingersnewyorkcoffee via IG) pic.twitter.com/k3bJ3EYOvl — Bruegger’s (@Brueggers) July 2, 2018

Beginning on Tuesday, July 3, and running until Wednesday, July 4, Bruegger’s will be getting into the spirit of the national holiday, rolling out special red, white, and blue bagels to celebrate their patriotism.



Cracker Barrel

Where there’s smoke, there’s flavor. Taste the smoky sweet bbq sauce on our new BBQ Pork with Campfire Baked Beans and more! #GetCampfiredUp Available til 7.15



*Availability varies by location pic.twitter.com/LySRIpa5JH — Cracker Barrel (@CrackerBarrel) June 11, 2018

Now until July 15, customers dining at Cracker Barrel can order from the limited-time Campfire Menu, which includes mouth-watering dishes like BBQ pork and seasoned corn on the cob.

​

Einstein Bros. Bagels

Einstein Bros. Bagels Fourth of July celebrations last the entire week, with the bagel and coffee chain offering a buy one, get one special from the Flavors Across America sandwich series.



Fogo de Chao

Celebrate the 4th with Fogo for the family, where all children 12 and under receive complimentary dining. Mention Fogo4th when making reservations between 6/30 and 7/4. pic.twitter.com/32bERScMzJ — Fogo de Chão (@fogorestaurants) June 26, 2018

Fogo de Chao is offering kids ages 12 and under the chance to eat for free from now until July 4th.

​

Hungry Howie’s

Beginning on Sunday and lasting through Wednesday, customers can purchase a one-topping large pizza at regular price and get a one-topping medium pizza for just four cents.



Krispy Kreme

Let Freedom Ring w/ new patriotic doughnuts! Available in select US locations through July 4 https://t.co/8MkIpRd0VE pic.twitter.com/Pw9sXiCLXK — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) June 28, 2016

The iconic doughnut chain is letting freedom ring this Independence Day, offering a trio of new patriotic doughnuts – the Freedom Ring, the Patriotic Star, and the Chocolate Iced Glazed, which features red, white, and blue sprinkles.

​

Logan’s Roadhouse

Available for a limited time only, customers can order from the new Smokin’ Summer Block Party menu.



Quiznos

Get excited! Starting Sunday 7/1-7/8 all new + existing #Quiznos Toasty Points members get a #FREE BBQ Pulled Pork #sub! Click https://t.co/UtfDCHHbG8 to learn more & download the app now! pic.twitter.com/ecdF5h3Kab — Quiznos (@Quiznos) June 28, 2018

Those craving a sub who are members of the Quiznos loyalty program can take part in the buy one, get one deal on Quiznos Southern Style BBQ Pulled Pork or Spicy Chipotle BBQ Pulled Pork sandwiches through Sunday, July 8th.

​

Red Robin

With the purchase of a Red Robin (catering) Gourmet Burger Bar, customers can get a $10 Red Robin gift card.



Sonny’s

For only $29.99, Sonny’s is providing a feast for your backyard party without you having to do any of the work other than drive through the drive-thru. Customers can get a whole chicken, a pound of pulled or sliced pork, three pint-sized sides and choice of bread for $29.99. Customers can also get four drinks for $1 each.

Where Active Military and Vets can Save

While a handful of restaurants are offering sweet deals on Independence Day, several other places are thanking active military members and veterans for their service, too.



Advance Auto Parts

If you find yourself having car trouble this Independence Day, Advance Auto Parts is offering a 10 percent discount on regularly priced items for active-duty, reserve and retired status members, all veterans receiving VA benefits, spouses and dependent children up to 18 with proof of military status.



Bass Pro Shops

Before heading outdoors, swing by Bass Pro Shops, where active-duty military and veterans can receive a 5 percent discount.



Cabela’s

Just like Bass Pro Shops, Cabela’s also offers active-duty military and veterans a 5 percent discount.



Ford

Active-duty military and veterans can receive a bonus cash discount up to $1,000 on eligible cars through July 9th.

​

Home Depot

Veterans looking to do a little home improvement get a 10 percent discount on July 4. A 10 percent discount for active duty personnel, reservists, retired or disabled veterans and immediate dependents is also offered year-round.



JOANN Fabrics

All active and former military members receive an additional 20 percent off their total purchase at the arts and crafts store through July 7th.



Tractor Supply

On Independence Day, veterans and active military personnel and their dependents can get a 15 percent discount with a valid military ID or other proof of service.



Walgreens

On Wednesday, veterans, active-duty military, and their families get 20 percent off regular price items with a free store loyalty card and valid military ID or proof of service.