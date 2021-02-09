Rep. Ron Wright Dead at 67 After Contracting COVID-19

✖

Republican Rep. Ron Wright of Texas has died. Wright died Sunday after being hospitalized with the coronavirus, his campaign office said Monday. Wright, 67, is the first member of member of Congress to die after testing positive for Covid-19. His death follows the December death of Congressman-elect Luke Letlow, who passed away after being diagnosed with the virus.

In a statement, his congressional office said Wright "passed away peacefully" on Feb. 7 with his wife Susan by his side. The statement added that Wright is "now in the presence of their Lord and Savior," CBS News reported. Although an exact cause of death was not given, the statement noted that Wright and his wife were in Baylor Hospital in Dallas for the past two weeks after contracting the virus. According to NBC News, a spokesperson added that Wright "passed away from health complications following his COVID-19 diagnosis."

Wright, who represented Texas' 6th Congressional District and was a member of the Foreign Affairs Committee and the Education and Labor Committee, announced that he had tested positive for Covid-19 on Jan. 21. In a statement, the congressman said he was diagnosed with the virus that morning after "coming in contact with an individual with the virus last week." He said he had been in quarantine since learning of his exposure "and will continue to quarantine until my doctors and medical professionals give me the okay to return to work.” Following his positive test results, Wright said he was “experiencing minor symptoms, but overall" felt okay.

According to spokesman Matt Langston, who spoke to the Associated Press, it is believed Wright contracted the virus in Washington after he returned in early January for the swearing-in ceremony. Rep. Kay Granger, also a congressman from Texas, also announced around the same time she had tested positive for the virus. Wright never received a COVID-19 vaccine before his exposure and diagnosis. Both he and his wife were later admitted to the hospital, with Langston confirming that Susan was discharged from the hospital before her husband's death.

The statement from Wright's office on Monday noted that the congressman has also battled cancer. It read, "despite years of painful, sometimes debilitating treatment for cancer, Ron never lacked the desire to get up and go to work, to motivate those around him, or to offer fatherly advice." Wright's office said he had been keeping a "rigorous work schedule" on the House floor and at home during his cancer treatment.

CNN reports House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy said in a statement Monday, "Our hearts are heavy with the news of Ron's passing. Judy and I send our heartfelt prayers to Susan and their children during this very difficult time." President Joe Biden remembered White as "a fighter who battled bravely against both cancer and COVID-19, diseases that our nation will continue working tirelessly every day to defeat in the memory of all those we have lost." The House held a brief moment of silence for Wright on Monday afternoon.