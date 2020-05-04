Support Is Growing in Congress for a Bill for Monthly Stimulus Checks

✖

As stimulus checks from the $2 trillion CARES Act signed by President Donald Trump in late March begin to find their way into the hands of Americans, another relief package is gaining support in Congress. The Emergency Money for the People Act, which seeks to give monthly checks of $2,000 to most Americans, has gained 10 additional Democratic co-sponsors since it was introduced by Rep. Tim Ryan and Rep. Ro Khanna last month, Forbes reports.

When the bill was first introduced on April 14, it already had the support of 17 Democratic co-sponsors, including Rep. Barbara Lee, who helps lead the House Steering and Policy Committee. On Saturday, however, it gained another supporter in Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, who tweeted her support when writing, "monthly payments of at least $2,000 during this crisis will provide more security for many families in Oregon and across the country." Nine additional Democrats have also backed the bill.

Rent is due this week. Utilities are coming up. Americans need to cash, this month, next month, and every month after that until this crisis ends. A single, $1200 check isn’t going to cut it. — Rep. Ro Khanna (@RepRoKhanna) April 28, 2020

Whereas the CARES Act will only see a single payment of varying amounts (approximately $1,200 for singles and $2,400 for couples with a gross adjusted income up to $99,000 and $198,000) and has a number of restrictions regarding who is eligible, the Emergency Money for the People Act seeks a more generous relief measure. Under the bill, all Americans over the age of 16 who make less than $130,000 and married couples making less than $260,000 would receive a stimulus check of at least $2,000 for singles or $4,000 for couples. Qualifying families would receive $500 per child for up to three children, and the checks would be deliverable via direct deposit, check.

Those payments, which would also extend to those who were excluded from the CARES Act, such as college students and adults with disabilities who are still claimed as a dependent, would be deliverable via direct deposit, check, or mobile apps such as Venmo. The payouts would be guaranteed for at least six month or possibly longer, continuing until the employment to population ratio for people ages 16 and older is above 60 percent. Currently, more than 30 million people have filed for unemployment.

"A one-time, twelve hundred dollar check isn't going to cut it," Khanna said in a press release at the time the bill was introduced. "Americans need sustained cash infusions for the duration of this crisis in order to come out on the other side alive, healthy, and ready to get back to work. Members on both sides of the aisle are finally coming together around the idea of sending money out to people. Rep. Ryan and I are urging leadership to include this bill in the fourth COVID relief package to truly support the American working class."