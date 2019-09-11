Remembering 9/11, 16 Years Later Through Photographs

Sept. 11, 2017 will mark the 16th anniversary of 9/11. In honor of this tragic day, we pause to remember the events, the victims and heroism of this nation’s first responders.

No matter where you were, everyone remembers exactly what they were doing when they found out the World Trade Center and Pentagon were attacked. It wasn't just a tragedy for America and its citizens, it was a tragedy for humanity and the world.

In honor of this year’s anniversary, we revisit 16 powerful images that remind us of the events that unfolded at the Twin Towers, the Pentagon, and a field in Pennsylvania. Though the sight of such images alone has become synonymous with feelings of shock and devastation, it has also proved to be a steadfast strength in our country’s ability to rebuild.

Language cannot describe what happened that day better than the photographs that live on in our hearts, minds and in history books forever. They are not just our memories, but bookmarks to lives forever changed here and around the globe.

We thank all those who sacrificed their lives to help the victims of 9/11. You are not forgotten.