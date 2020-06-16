Regal Cinemas Announce Reopening Date for Theaters as Cineworld Retarts Operations

Regal Cinemas as announced a reopening date for its theaters, as parent company Cineworld restarts operations. Like many cinema chains, Regal closed down because of the coronavirus pandemic, and has been waiting for cases to decline before setting a reopen date. We now know that the theater chain will open again on July 10.

"We are thrilled to be back and encouraged by recent surveys that show that many people have missed going to the movie theater," CEO Mooky Greidinger said in a statement, according to CNN. "Amidst the ongoing Covid-19 crisis, Cineworld's main priority remains the health and well-being of both our customers and colleagues," Cineworld added. The company also stated that its scheduled opening dates were "subject to final clarifications and confirmation in relation to various government Covid-19 restrictions in certain territories." Notably, Cineworld closed all 787 of its cinemas, in 10 countries, when governments began to roll out social distancing guidelines, back in March.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Regal (@regalmovies) on Jun 16, 2020 at 8:52am PDT

This story is developing...