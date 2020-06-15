Rayshard Brooks' Widow Wants Officers Charged: 'It Was Murder'

Rayshard Brooks widow is speaking out about her husband's death, saying that she wants the officers involved to be charged. While speaking to CBS News, Tomika Miller asserted that Brooks' death "was murder," and that it was "not justified." She added, "He was shot and he wasn't armed. He wasn't dangerous."

Brooks was killed in a Wendy's parking lot after officers were called to the fast food restaurant to investigate a man sleeping in his car. Brooks was the suspect in question, and was given a field sobriety test. When he did not pass, they attempted to take Brooks into custody, but he reportedly resisted, took one of their tasers, and then ran away. Now-former Atlanta Police Officer Garrett Rolfe opened fire on Brooks, with two bullets hitting him in the back. The incident was caught on camera. Doctors rushed him into emergency surgery, but Brooks died from organ injuries and blood loss.

During a conversation with CBS News correspondent Mark Strassmann, Miller opened up about the tragic circumstances and aftermath of Brooks' death, confessing, "Right now I'm still not processing the fact that my husband's not coming home ever." The couple shared four children together, and Miller says that her whole world came crashing down on Sunday morning, when she was given the news. "They said, 'Well Miss Miller, we're sorry to tell you.' I just dropped to my knees because once I heard 'I'm sorry to tell you,' I knew it was nothing good," Miller shared. "I never imagined it being at my front door. I never imagined it being me having to do this and go through this. And I honestly feel I felt the pain, but now I really feel the pain."

The day after Brooks' death, Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields resigned from her position, and both officers involved were suspended. On Sunday morning, Rolfe was fired. The Fulton County medical examiner has ruled Brooks' death a homicide. Following this news, Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard is reportedly considering bringing felony murder charges against Rolfe.

Brooks' death shares many similarities to the death of George Floyd, who was killed after former Minneapolis officer Derick Chauvin knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes during an arrest. Floyd's death happened on May 25, and sparked a wave of Black Lives Matter protests around the nation over police brutality and the use of excessive force. Notably, Floyd's death was also ruled a homicide, and Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder.