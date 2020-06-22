Rayshard Brooks' Funeral to Be Held at Church Where Martin Luther King Jr. Once Preached

It has been announced that Rayshard Brooks' funeral will be held at a church where Martin Luther King Jr. once preached. According to CNN, the memorial service, as well as a viewing, will be held at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia. King was the co-pastor of the church from 8 years, until is assassination in 1968.

Notably, Rev. Bernice A. King — King's daughter — is scheduled to speak at Brooks' funeral. The eulogy will be delivered by Rev. Raphael G. Warnock, who is the senior pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church, as well as a Democratic candidate for US Senate. "Ebenezer is a parish for all people, a sanctuary for those who suffer," read a statement from Warnock. "Rayshard was not a member of our church but he, and his loved ones, are a part of our family. We seek to embrace them, comfort them and walk beside them in the days ahead."

It was previously reported that film and TV producer Tyler Perry is paying for Brooks' funeral, and is also giving money to the family to fund the education of Brooks' 4 children. Attorney L. Chris Stewart — who was hired by Brooks' family — shared this news during a press conference. "We do want to acknowledge and thank Tyler Perry, who we spoke with and who will be taking care of the funeral for the family," Stewart stated, per Entertainment Tonight. "It's support like that and it's people who are actually in this community, that love the community, that want healing, and [want] families like this to never have to go through something like this. It's a step forward." He added, "We want to thank him for such a generous move."

Brooks was shot and killed by Atlanta police, after failing a field sobriety test and resisting arrest. He struggled with the officers as they attempted to take him into custody, and allegedly took a Taser from one of them. As he ran away, one of the officers opened fire, striking Brooks twice in the back. The incident was caught on video by witnesses. Brooks later died of organ injuries and blood loss. Garrett Rolfe, the officer who shot Brooks has since been fired and is facing 11 charges, including felony murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, criminal damage to property and violation of oath. The other officer Devin Brosnan has been charged with one count of aggravated assault and two counts of violation of oath.