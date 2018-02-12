NBA Stars Deliver Emotional Chant at Rasual Butler’s Funeral

Many of fallen NBA star Rasual Butler’s friends and family turned up at his funeral and delivered an emotional chant.

In a video shared by TMZ, many of Butler’s former teammates and other professional peers can be seen locking arms and chanting around his coffin.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Among those in attendance were current and former NBA stars Chris Paul, Lamar Odom, Caron Butler, Roger Mason Jr. and Jim Jackson.

Reports of the service indicate that it was considered to be more a celebration of Butler’s life rather than a traditional funeral.

It was reported in January that Butler and his wife Leah LaBelle had tragically died in a car accident. LaBelle will be honored in a separate service, according to reports.

Shortly after news of their tragic accident hit the internet, Twitter began to mourn the couple.

“Wow! Bro gave me so much knowledge! Great dude if you never meet him! This one touches the soul! Prayers to his family and friends,” tweeted Orlando Magic Forward Jonathon Simmons.

“I remember asking Rasual Butler why he wore the #18 with #Spurs and not his 45 jersey…my guy gave one of the best quotes ever. Sual was a damn good dude! RIP bro,” said sports commentator Jabari Young.

Fans of the couple also shared sympathies and memorials, with one fan writing, “So sad to hear about Leah LaBelle & her husband passing, she was such a talented artist.”

My heart is heavy, God Bless Rasual Butler and his wife Leah Lebelle 😢😢😢 great A1 guy on and off the court, i can’t believe this here God Bless him and his family ❤️❤️ — Anthony Morrow (@MrAnthonyMorrow) January 31, 2018

“So sad to here about #LeahLebelle passing and her husband. Life is so short man. May they both R.I.P,” wrote another.

Many of the teams that Butler played on also released statements, with the Miami Heat saying, “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Rasual Butler and his wife, Leah LaBelle. Our sincere condolences, thoughts and prayers go out to the family and many friends of Rasual and Leah. They will be missed.”

We send our thoughts and deepest condolences to the family and friends of Rasual Butler and his wife, Leah. #DCFamily pic.twitter.com/Ysx4BVYEcU — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) January 31, 2018

“The L.A. Clippers are deeply saddened by the loss of Rasual Butler and his wife, Leah LaBelle. Rasual will long be remembered not only for his accomplishments on the court, but for his vibrant personality, positive outlook and the compassion he had for everyone around him,” The Clippers wrote.

The Indiana Pacers also made a statement.

“Our entire organization is deeply saddened after learning of the death of Rasual Butler and his wife, Leah LaBelle,” the statement read.

“In his one season with us, Rasual was the consummate team player and a great role model for our younger players on how a professional should prepare and act, while being a positive influence on everyone who associated with him. We offer our sincerest condolences to he and his wife’s family,” The Pacers’ statement concluded.