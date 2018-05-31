Rasual Butler Autopsy Shows Alcohol, Drugs In System During Crash with ‘American Idol’ Leah LaBelle

Rasual Butler and American Idol contestant Leah LaBelle died in a fatal January car crash, and now an autopsy has revealed that Butler had drugs and alcohol in his system at the time.

TMZ reports that in addition to alcohol, marijuana and painkillers were found in Butler’s system by the coroner.

A toxology report indicted that the NBA player’s blood alcohol level was .118, which is above the legal limit. The report also revealed that Butler tested positive for cannabinoids (marijuana), methamphetamine and oxycodone.

Authorities also performed a toxicology on LaBelle and discovered her blood alcohol level was .144.

The two were not married, but Butler reportedly referred to LaBelle as his wife.

As was widely reported, 38-year-old Butler and 31-year-old LaBelle both passed away earlier this year when Butler reportedly lost control of his Range Rover, hit a parking meter, and then slammed into a wall.

Shortly after news of the tragic accident hit the internet, Twitter began to mourn the couple.

“I remember asking Rasual Butler why he wore the #18 with #Spurs and not his 45 jersey…my guy gave one of the best quotes ever. Sual was a damn good dude! RIP bro,” sports commentator Jabari Young tweeted.

Fans of the couple also shared sympathies and memorials, with one fan writing, “So sad to hear about Leah LaBelle & her husband passing, she was such a talented artist.”

My heart is heavy, God Bless Rasual Butler and his wife Leah Lebelle 😢😢😢 great A1 guy on and off the court, i can’t believe this here God Bless him and his family ❤️❤️ — Anthony Morrow (@MrAnthonyMorrow) January 31, 2018

“So sad to here about #LeahLebelle passing and her husband. Life is so short man. May they both R.I.P,” another fan wrote.

Many of Butler’s former teams also released statements, with the Miami Heat saying they were “deeply saddened by the passing of Rasual Butler and his wife, Leah LaBelle,” adding, “Our sincere condolences, thoughts and prayers go out to the family and many friends of Rasual and Leah. They will be missed.”

We send our thoughts and deepest condolences to the family and friends of Rasual Butler and his wife, Leah. #DCFamily pic.twitter.com/Ysx4BVYEcU — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) January 31, 2018

“The L.A. Clippers are deeply saddened by the loss of Rasual Butler and his wife, Leah LaBelle. Rasual will long be remembered not only for his accomplishments on the court, but for his vibrant personality, positive outlook and the compassion he had for everyone around him,” said The Clippers.

“Our entire organization is deeply saddened after learning of the death of Rasual Butler and his wife, Leah LaBelle,” an Indiana Pacers statement read.

“In his one season with us, Rasual was the consummate team player and a great role model for our younger players on how a professional should prepare and act, while being a positive influence on everyone who associated with him,” the Pacers’ statement concluded. “We offer our sincerest condolences to he and his wife’s family.”