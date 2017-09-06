Rainforest Cafe Fires Employee for Telling Hurricane Harvey Customers to ‘Die Slow’

A Rainforest Café has been fired after he posted an expletive-filled rant about Hurricane Harvey evacuees.

The unnamed man was apparently serving some evacuees from Southeast Texas dining at the San Antonio, Texas, Rainforest Café location. They allegedly asked for discounts and didn’t tip.

The waiter then took to Facebook to vent his anger, which included remarks saying all the evacuees should go back home, “f—ing drown” and “die slow.”

“Man, f— all you cheap evacuees,” he wrote. “Don’t come eat at my restaurant and ask for a discount and and then not tip me. F— each and every one of y’all go back to Houston, Galveston, and Corpus, and f—ing drown!!!

“Idgaf (I don’t give a f—). This is how I get paid. If you’re not gonna pay me for your good service then die slow b—-es, you and your family!!! Idgaf!!!”

The post was made in the San Antonio Craigslist Facebook group, with many fellow members screenshotting and sending it to the restaurant chain.

Once Landry, the corporation behind Rainforest Café, got wind of the remarks, they fired the employee. Keith Beitler, the senior vice president and COO of Landry’s specialty restaurants division, has since spoken with the press and clarified the corporation’s support of all those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

“It was brought to our attention that an employee of Rainforest Café in San Antonio shared personal comments on a private group Facebook page,” he told MySA. “This is not reflective of our company’s views and this employee is no longer employed with us. Our hearts go out to all those affected by Hurricane Harvey’s devastation.”

Information on where to donate to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts can be found here.