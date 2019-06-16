Rachel Dolezal, Controversial Former NAACP Leader, Reveals She Is Bisexual

Rachel Dolezal, the controversial former NAACP member, is once again stirring up criticism on social media. The reason this time has nothing to do with her time alleged pretending to be a black woman, but many critics can’t help but make some connections.

The post in question is in celebration of Pride Month, revealing that she considers herself to be bisexual and that her first kiss was with a girl at 18 years old.

“Just wanted to take a moment to recognize Pride Month. I am in absolutely no rush to explore a new relationship, but it still matters to stay visible,” Dolezal wrote on social media. “I am bisexual. Just because I have been married (briefly) to a man or have had children by male partners does not mean I am not bi.”

“Just because I’m bi doesn’t mean I’m ‘almost’ gay. Just because I’m bi doesn’t mean I’m any less monogamous or into threesomes,” Dolezal added. “I’ve always been attracted to a certain vibe and the body parts present matter less to me than the heart, soul, compatibility & chemistry.”

Dolezal goes on to ask those reading not to “ignore or delegitimize the “B” In LGBTQI.” She calls it a “real identity” that isn’t going to go away.

While her message is certainly valid and something many in the LGBTQI community deal with on a daily basis, the source has many wrinkling their brows with confusion and criticism.

“I couldn’t invent a worse thing to happen to bisexuals than this post,” one user wrote.

“She can be bi and authentic in that, but you can’t say she embraces her true self,” another user added. “She literally lives falsely as another race every day.”

“She is a real “piece of work” as they would say in the day,” a third noted.

Dolezal first made headlines back in 2015 when her white parents revealed that she was born a white woman and was pretending to be black in her role as president of the Spokane chapter of the NAACP. According to The Daily Mail, she would later argue that she was “transracial” and equated her race was similar to being transgender.

After the reveal, The Daily Mail adds that she was dismissed from her teaching position in Africana Studies at Eastern Washington University, struggled to find work since, and even ended up being charged for theft by welfare fraud and perjury. She settled for an undisclosed amount back in April, agreeing to restitution and 120 hours community service.