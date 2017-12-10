Teacher Who Admitted to Sexually Abusing Students Won’t Go to Jail

A former New Jersey teacher who admitted to molesting two students got a five-year prison sentence, but he isn’t going to see the inside of a cell.

In July, Menachim Chinn of East Windsor reached a plea deal with prosecutors, agreeing to plead guilty in exchange for two suspended five-year sentences running concurrently. However, Central Jersey reported that he has to register as a sex offender under Megan’s Law. The 40-year-old will also be under supervised parole for the rest of his life.

Chinn was sentenced on Friday in accordance with the plea deal, NJ.com reported. He did not speak in court.

“This defendant was supposed to be a rabbi, a teacher and a mentor. What’s very clear here in he only served himself,” Mercer County Superior Court Judge Peter Warshaw told the court. “My conclusion is that he still doesn’t care, he doesn’t care he’s destroyed lives and moved on.”

Chinn, a married father with six children, was a rabbi at the Shalom Torah Academy. He was charged with two counts of second-degree endangering of a child.

Chinn was first charged with sexually assaulting a boy at his home in 2012, when the victim was 12 years old. A second victim came forward, alleging that he was sexually assaulted by Chinn in 2005, 2010 and 2011.

“After all these years of being victimized, I can only be thankful that he’s no longer going to be able to put anyone else at harm, within the community and as well as outside the community,” the victim in the 2005 case said in July, Central Jersey reported.

The victim’s lawyer said his client and the family feel that “justice was served,” adding that his client “will continue to be guided by his family, friends and community through therapy and treatment for the emotional traumatic harm that he continues to live with on a daily basis.”

Photo credit: Twitter / @WOBM