Queen Elizabeth Misses Public Appearance Due to Health Reason

Queen Elizabeth had to cancel a public appearance at St Paul’s Cathedral because she is feeling “under the weather.”

After a busy couple of weeks that included a solo trip with the newly appointed Duchess of Sussex, the Trooping the Colour, and an appearance at the Royal Ascot, Queen Elizabeth had to cancel her appearance at St. Paul’s Cathedral on Thursday for the Order of St. Michael and St. George because she was ill, according to E! News.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The Queen is feeling under the weather today and has decided not to attend this morning’s service at St. Paul’s Cathedral marking the 200th anniversary of the Order of St. Michael and St. George,” a statement from Buckingham Palace read.

While the Queen was unable to attend the event, her shoes were filled by the Duke of Kent, the statement also reading “Her Majesty will be represented by The Duke of Kent as Grand Master of the Order.”

Following the service Thursday morning, the Royal Family Twitter account shared an image of the Duke of Kent.

The Duke of Kent is representing The Queen at a Service @StPaulsLondon today to mark the 200th Anniversary of the Most Distinguished Order of St Michael and St George. pic.twitter.com/E2OXChVV70 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 28, 2018

According to The Telegraph, the Queen is doing well and no doctor was called and she was reportedly not taken to the hospital. She is expected to be well enough to travel to Windsor this weekend, and her planned trip to Scotland has not been postponed or changed.

Although it is not common for the Queen to miss an event, the Queen having attended a total of 296 engagements last year, she is far from the first royal to have to cancel an appearance due to health reasons.

Prince Philip was forced to miss Easter services, which were attended by Queen Elizabeth, Prince William, and Kate Middleton at Windsor Castle, and he had to cancel his appearance at the traditional Maunday service in March after he underwent a successful hip replacement surgery.

“The Duke of Edinburgh has undergone a successful hip replacement operation. He is progressing satisfactorily at this early stage. His Royal Highness is likely to remain in hospital for several days. He is comfortable and in good spirits,” the palace said at the time.

More recently, Kate Middleton has missed several events she would typically attend, though her reasoning was due to the April birth of her and Prince William’s third child, Prince Louis Arthur Charles. Middleton has, however, made a few occasions at royal events, including Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding and the Trooping the Colour.