Publix Closed on Thanksgiving Draws Ire Among Customers on Social Media

Publix grocery stores have been revealed to be closed on Thanksgiving day, and the move is drawing ire among customers of the chain on social media. On the company’s website, Publix announced the decision, detailing how “all stores and pharmacies will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, November 28, so that our associates can share the day with family and friends. We’ll be back to our regular hours on Friday, November 29, for your convenience.”

This is not going over well with some customers who were not aware the stores would be closed, as one took to Twitter to exclaim, “Publix is CLOSED? [what the f—].”

The audacity of y’all to be closed today. Now I have to shop at Walmart @Publix pic.twitter.com/ASVFbtf3PJ — platinum chanel. (@iFF2JUiCY) November 28, 2019

“Everyone’s parking and rushing to the door but Publix is closed,” another user tweeted.

“Too late for a late minute store run bc Publix is closed,” someone else wrote.

Why df Publix had to be closed bra! — 21 💕 (@candacemiami_) November 28, 2019

Not everyone has been upset about Publix being closed, however, as some customers and employees of the company have expressed that they understand and appreciate why the company chose to close for the holiday.

“Thankful to work for a company that let’s us be with family on Thanksgiving,” one employee wrote on Twitter.

We’re grateful that you let us be a part of your special day. As a reminder, we’re closed today so our associates can spend time with their loved ones. pic.twitter.com/iHnVAv773a — Publix (@Publix) November 28, 2019

“Thankful that y’all are closed today. Wishing everybody in the company a Blessed Thanksgiving,” someone else commented.

Notably, Publix is not the only store closed today, as a number of other businesses have also chosen not to pen up today. A list of those stores is as follows, per Fox Business:

Academy Sports + Outdoors

Ace Hardware

Aldi

Apple stores (with the exception of the Fifth Avenue location in New York City, which closes for an hour on Thanksgiving night.)

At Home

Barnes & Noble

Bealls Florida

BJ’s Wholesale Club

Bloomingdale’s

Bob’s Discount Furniture

Burlington

Costco

Crate & Barrel

Dillard’s

Fleet Farm

Guitar Center

H&M

Half Price Books

Hobby Lobby

Home Depot

HomeGoods

Ikea

Jo-Ann

Lowe’s

Marshalls

Menards

Neiman Marcus

Nordstrom

Nordstrom Rack

Office Depot and OfficeMax

Petco

Petsmart

Pier 1

Publix

REI

Sam’s Club

Shoe Carnival

Sierra Trading Post

Staples

Stein Mart

T.J.Maxx

The Container Store

Trader Joe’s

However, while many of the above stores are closed for Thanksgiving Day, it is possible that many of them will reopen early for Black Friday shoppers.