Pringles Unveils Nashville-Hot-Chicken-Flavored Chips

Pringles has taken a page out of a southern cookbook for its newest chip flavor, bringing the heat with Pringles Nashville Hot Chicken.

Kellogg’s, the makers of Pringles, announced on Tuesday, June 26, that it has partnered with Tennessee-based Dollar General to add its newest limited-edition flavor to its ever-growing collection of chip flavors.

“Here at Dollar General we are proud to be based in Nashville. As the city is our headquarters we are familiar with the deliciously spicy Nashville Hot Chicken trend. We are truly excited to see the reception of Pringles Nashville Hot Chicken across the country,” Crystal Ghassemi Director of Public Relations at Dollar General Corporation said.

Pringles Nashville Hot Chicken Flavor chips, inspired by the dish – made with jalapeño, cayenne pepper, and paprika – reportedly first created in 1930 by an angry girlfriend, is described as being traditional, spicy, and hot.

“Americans are going crazy for Nashville Hot Chicken. If you love spicy snacks, this new flavor of Pringles is made just for you, and you don’t have to go all the way to Nashville to try it. Pringles Nashville Hot Chicken Flavor tastes insanely close to the real thing,” Kurt Simon, senior director of brand marketing for Kellogg’s U.S. Snacks division, said.

According to Product Development Scientist Becky Wolfe, creating the new flavor took a lot of time, patience, and taste testing to properly channel the famed Nashville Ho Chicken flavor into chip form.

“When we were creating Pringles Nashville Hot Chicken Flavor we instantly knew this would be a success. Pringles ‘hot’ flavors are some of the most fun to develop. Our team sampled the different spice combinations so we could get this flavor to taste just like the real deal,” Wolfe said.

The brand recommends that, in keeping with Nashville Hot Chicken tradition, fans pair Pringles Nashville Hot Chicken Flavor with Pringles Screamin’ Dill Pickle Flavor for an all-around meal.

The limited-addition chips will be available this summer and join the November pilot taste test Pringles Thanksgiving Dinner, which consisted of eight flavors based on traditional Thanksgiving foods including Turkey, Mashed Potatoes, Stuffing, Cranberry Sauce, Creamed Corn, Green Bean Casserole, Mac & Cheese and Pumpkin Pie.

The Pringles Thanksgiving Dinner chips, which ultimately was never made available for purchase, was packaged like a classic TV dinner.