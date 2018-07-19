Princess Charlotte Shares Stunning Resemblance to Princess Diana in Side-by-Side Photos

She may have already been compared to her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II and her mother Kate Middleton, but new photos are proving that Princess Charlotte bears a striking resemblance to her grandmother, the late Princess Diana.

Fans of the Royal Family have been quick to point out the similarities between the royal children and their older family members, and new photos are showing just how closely 3-year-old Princess Charlotte resembles the late Princess Diana.

Videos by PopCulture.com

One royal watcher posted another side-by-side comparison on Instagram following Kensington’s Palace release of the official portraits for Prince Louis’ christening, pointing out that the two appear to have the same eyes. Others commented how their lips and noses are the same shape, making Charlotte a perfect mini-me of her grandmother.

The little princess has reportedly inherited more than just the family’s looks, as she is also reportedly following in her grandmother, great-grandmother, and other relative’s footsteps when it comes to maternal instincts. Since the birth of little brother Prince Louis in April, Charlotte reportedly has not been able to leave his side.

“Charlotte is really enjoying having a younger brother to play with. She’s taking her big sister duties very seriously. She won’t leave baby Louis’ side,” a source close to the Royal Family told Us Weekly shortly after Louis’ April 23 birth, adding that a similar bond exists between the princess and her brother Prince George, who is “protective” of his sister. “Charlotte is just like him. They have a great bond, and a similar connection is growing between Charlotte and Louis.”

More recently, Charlotte’s love for her sibling was forever captured in official portraits released by Kensington Palace following Prince Louis’ christening on July 9.

In one group shot taken by Matt Holoak of Camera Press inside of Clarence House, the members of the Royal Family, including Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles, and the little princes’ immediate family gather around a couch. While brother Prince George flashes a smile for the camera, 3-year-old Charlotte seems to preoccupied with caring for her little brother, the Princess holding his hand as she gazes down at him.