Prince William Reportedly ‘Worried’ About Queen Elizabeth Amid Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Exit

Following Prince Harry and Meghan Markles announcement to step back as senior level, royal members of the family, Prince William has growing concern over his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth’s, stress level per source. While the Queen has been through quite a bit over her years in that position, the last few months have been quite stressful in regards to the royal family not only because of Harry and Meghan’s decision, but Prince Philip’s health, as well as, Prince Andrew stepping down.

“He’s worried about the Queen’s stress level too,” a source revealed to Closer Weekly. “While we all know Elizabeth is an incredibly strong woman who’s been through her fair share of royal scandals, she’s 93 years old. Prince Philip’s incredibly sick and [Prince] Andrew only stepped down a month ago over the Epstein scandal and now this.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex broke the news via Instagram that not only shocked the world, but allegedly the royal family as well.

“The Queen had an inkling that Harry and Meghan wanted to move to Canada,” the insider said. “Harry did mention it to her but nothing was confirmed. The couple released the statement before having a full-on, sit-down discussion with the queen about their future.”

The Queen did make a statement earlier today following a sitdown conference call that took place between Harry, the Queen, Prince Charles and Prince William. It’s being said that the family held a meeting today to discuss logistics of how exactly Harry and Markle will exit their roles. While nothing has been confirmed just yet, the Queen did request a decision be made in a matter of days rather than weeks.

“Today my family had very constructive discussions on the future of my grandson and his family,” the statement started. “My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family. Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family.”

The statement continued to say that “Harry and Meghan have made clear that they do not want to be reliant on public funds in their new lives” and that the family has agreed to the transition they will endure living both in the U.K. and Canada. She did refer to the situation as “complex matters” but has requested that a final decision “be reached in the coming days.”

It’s also been reported that Prince William has made his feelings known behind closed doors, but is not considered to be an official statement.