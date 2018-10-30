Prince William Reportedly Jealous of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Attention

Prince William is reportedly jealous of all the attention that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are receiving.

According to Cosmopolitan, royal biographer Robert Jobson has written a new book that specifically focuses on Prince Charles, but includes some details about the prince brothers as well.

Jobson apparently states that that Prince William is “extremely competitive with members of his family when it comes to media coverage” and that this has led to a him feeling very envious of all the coverage that the newly-minted Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been getting over the past year.

Specifically, he claims that a January 2018 appearance the couple made in Cardiff, Wales was a point of contention for Prince William.

“It was a time of peak interest in the couple,” Jobson writes. “Intriguingly, William—who was also on a royal engagement—chose the same day to display a new and dramatic buzz cut hairstyle. As a result, Harry was not the only royal prince featured in the following day’s papers.”

Additionally, Jobson alleges that members of the Palace staff feel like William is “a little grand” and “difficult,” and that Prince Charles can even be “wary of his mood swings.”

In an article for The Daily Mail, Jobson also states that William’s temperament can be so volatile that he has been known to get-hot tempered with his father on occasion.

This seems starkly in contrast to stories about Harry, who spoke lovingly about his father at Prince Charles’ 70th birthday celebration at Buckingham Palace in May.

“Pa, while I know you’ve asked that today not be about you, you must forgive me if I don’t listen to you. Much like when I was younger. Instead, I ask everyone here to say a huge thank-you to you, for your incredible work over nearly 50 years,” Harry reportedly said in a speech.

“It is your selfless drive to effect change, whether that is to improve the lives of those who are on the wrong path or a particular species under threat, which William and I draw inspiration from every day,” he added.

However, while he can be a challenge for others around him, it seems the one member of the royal family that William submits to is his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.

“William has total respect for the Queen. When she talks, he listens. She is the one person, perhaps with the exception of his wife, Catherine, who is able to pull him in line with a quiet word,” Jobson writes. “Indeed, it was she who made it clear to both him and his brother that their noble Heads Together mental health campaign appeared too separate from the rest of the Royal Family and the traditional type of engagements expected of the family.”

At this time, representatives for the Royal Family do not appear to have commented on Jobson’s claims.