Prince William Reportedly Disagreed With 'Strangely Misleading' Statement by Palace Over Meghan Markle's Labor

✖

Prince William was not pleased with the way his nephew, Archie's birth was handled, according to a new book about the royal family. In his new book Battle of Brothers: William, Harry and the Inside Story of a Family in Tumult, British historian Robert Lacey wrote that Markle and Prince Harry's son, Archie was born in secret in the early hours of the morning, but the birth was not reported until hours later. Prince William, whose own family developments have played out on the world stage, was reportedly upset.

The royal family waited hours hours to release a statement about Archie's birth, and even then they claimed that Markle "went into labor," not revealing that Archie had actually been born already. Lacey wrote: "Their stratagem was bolstered by Buckingham Palace’s putting out a strangely misleading statement at 2 p.m. that day saying that the Duchess of Sussex was just going into labour — when she had, in fact, been delivered of her new son eight hours earlier."

Lacey went on to say that this secrecy did not sit well with Prince William, who "did not think too highly of Harry and Meghan's 'prima donna' manoeuvres to conceal the birth of their son." In fact, according to Lacey, Prince William and Kate Middleton waited "a full eight days" to even meet Archie because of how irritated they were.

"By contrast, the Queen, Prince Philip, Charles and Camilla all turned up within hours to coo over the baby — and it seemed strange that, when the Cambridges did finally pitch up more than a week later, they didn't bring along George, Charlotte and Louis to welcome their new cousin," the authoer continued.

This is just one instance where Lacey claims to have insider knowledge, proving that Prince William and Prince Harry have been at odds for years. Lacey's narrative puts the blame for a lot of this strife on Markle herself. He is not the only one, as other books by other authors have told similar stories, backed by countless celebrity tabloid articles.

Back in August, an inside source told Us Weekly that these books have "made things worse between them... There continues to be issues between the brothers."

Now 17-months-old, Archie may be raised outside of all this royal intrigue in his new home in Santa Barbara, California. Prince Harry and Markle have taken a step back from royal responsibilities, taking up a home in the U.S. Lacey's book, Battle of Brothers is available now wherever books are sold.