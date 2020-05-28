Kate Middleton Addresses Reports of Being 'Exhausted and Trapped' After Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Drop Royal Duties

✖

Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, has responded to an article claiming she feels "exhausted and trapped" after her brother-in-law Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left their royal duties behind. Kensington Palace said the report includes a "swathe of inaccuracies," although the magazine, Tatler, is standing by its reporting. The magazine cited a "friend" of Middleton's, who said she is "furious" by the workload, while Prince William feels his brother and sister-in-law were "selfish."

"This story contains a swathe of inaccuracies and false misrepresentations which were not put to Kensington Palace prior to publication," Kensington Palace told Entertainment Tonight in response to Talter's story "Catherine the Great." A spokesperson for the magazine said Editor-in-Chief Richard Dennen "Stands by" reporter Anna Pasternak and her sources, adding that Kensington Palace was aware of the story. "The fact they are denying they ever knew is categorically false," the spokesperson said.

Although Tatler praised Middleton for stepping up after Harry and Markle stepped down as senior members of the royal family in late March, sources told Pasternak Middleton was not happy with their decision. "Kate is furious about the larger workload," one source, who claims to be a friend of Middleton's, said. "Of course she’s smiling and dressing appropriately but she doesn’t want this. She feels exhausted and trapped. She’s working as hard as a top CEO, who has to be wheeled out all the time, without the benefits of boundaries and plenty of holidays."

Another friend of William and Middleton told Pasternak Harry and Markle have been "selfish" because they "effectively thrown" William and Middleton's three children under a bus. "There goes their morning school runs as the responsibilities on them now are enormous," the friend claimed. Another told Tatler that William was "absolutely incandescent" about Megxit and that each time the Sussexes make a new statement, it "hits everyone like a fresh bombshell." Another source said Middleton has never reached out to help Markle get used to the life of a royal family member, which angered Harry.

While William and Middleton push the rumors aside, the couple has been working from home and home-schooling their children at Amner Hall in Norfolk, reports PEOPLE. In a recent BBC interview, Middleton said she has faced "ups and downs" with their three children, and said they are aware of the coronavirus pandemic. "Although you don’t want to scare them and make it too overwhelming, I think it is appropriate to acknowledge it in the simple ways and age-appropriate ways," she said.