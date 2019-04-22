Prince William Possibly Broke Major Royal Rule on Easter Sunday

Prince William left royal admirers scratching their heads on Sunday morning while attending Easter service.

William, the Duke of Cambridge, attended the holiday service along with his wife Kate Middleton and his brother Prince Harry, among others. As Queen Elizabeth II, who is William and Harry’s grandmother, arrived, the royal party all began to bow and curtsy as she approached.

However, footage shows that William did not budge and simply stood as the queen passed by, before following her into the service.

This possible slight surprised onlookers, especially since Sunday marked the Queen’s 93rd birthday.

“How strange, I did not see William bow to the Queen,” one user pointed out.

Another wrote, “It looks like Prince William did not bow to the Queen – or did I miss it? Just curious what the protocol is, perhaps due to rank he doesn’t have to?”

While this may be a glaring example of broken royal protocol, it may not be so serious.

Some royal aficionados chimed in, pointing out that one only has to bow or curtsy upon greeting the queen for the first time that day. It is entirely possible William saw his grandmother earlier in the morning, making it unnecessary for him to bow at the service.

This Easter service is the first of what will be a busy week of engagements for the Duke of Cambridge. He will travel to New Zealand on Thursday in order to visit with survivors of the recent Christchurch attack and other affected community members.

“Our hearts go out to the families and friends of the people who lost their lives in the devastating attack in Christchurch. We have all been fortunate to spend time in Christchurch and have felt the warm, open-hearted and generous spirit that is core to its remarkable people,” William said in a recent joint statement alongside Middleton, Harry and Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle. “No person should ever have to fear attending a sacred place of worship. This senseless attack is an affront to the people of Christchurch and New Zealand, and the broader Muslim community. It is a horrifying assault on a way of life that embodies decency, community, and friendship.

“We know that from this devastation and deep mourning, the people of New Zealand will unite to show that such evil can never defeat compassion and tolerance. We send our thoughts and prayers to everyone in New Zealand today.”

