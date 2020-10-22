Prince William Lights up Social Media for Hilarious Viral Photo of Him Checking out KFC in the UK
Prince William has lit up social media a hilarious photo of him checking out a KFC in the U.K. went viral. In the photo, William is standing on the street peering into the window of the restaurant. He appears to be starring longingly at something inside, with his attention fully captivated by whatever it may be.
The KFC of the U.K. and Ireland Twitter account has been having a lot of fun with the photo, quipping, "William whispered quietly to himself; 'Oh, I just can’t wait to be wing.'" Another post from the company jokingly referred to William as "His Royal Thighness." Someone else later shared another photo, with a different perspective, showing that William was checking out a patron's order. The woman can be seen smiling as William peers down at her food. Scroll down to see what social media is saying about the hilarious images!
I’m sad I didn’t call him His Royal Thighness in the main tweet tbh— KFC UK & Ireland (@KFC_UKI) October 20, 2020
"Hahaha!!! Can you imagine the reaction of the person sitting on the other side of this window? You happen to look up right into the eyes of none other than Prince William. (What I wouldn't give to be that person!)"
"Can I have a takeaway whilst I look at Kate's #HoldStill2020 project? Knighthood in it for yah!" pic.twitter.com/ySYPsin8Pj— Toria (@toricambridge) October 20, 2020
"He's keeping a breast of what the local citizens carry out & eat! Lol (See what I did there?)
Meanwhile the astute gentleman in the background figured out that eating food tastes better than gawking at it. pic.twitter.com/epkubmEllT— George Diavolitsis (@emptiesforgood) October 22, 2020
"Hahaha this is Brilliant! Guy just wanted a zinger box meal."
Lol...Prince William is all of us when we’re walking by and catch a wiff of that chicken.😆😁 pic.twitter.com/vAuh081MTx— Patti B (@IPatticakes) October 22, 2020
"Breaking news. PW stared into a window. I don't think I'll be able to sleep tonight. Did he go in? Did he not go in? We'll never know... lol."
You’re weird if you DON’T do that tbh— KFC UK & Ireland (@KFC_UKI) October 20, 2020
"I think he's looking at the reflection of himself in the window, as he straitens his suit. It just happens to be a KFC window."
Literally all the KFC executives when they woke up to see this free multimillion-dollar advertisement from the future king of England: pic.twitter.com/8d7I0xSti8— Madison (@themadisonanne) October 22, 2020
"That's a good picture. Everyone is curious how the other half lives*... *not half...just an expression."
Awww... Prince William should’ve had it ordered to go. Poor baby. He didn’t get to enjoy some juicy and crunchy chicken and mashed potatoes with gravy. How can he deprive himself? 😊— Linda Arce (@Arce2_Linda) October 22, 2020
"Okay, I am having a good laugh with this tweet. The future King William now makes me want to get some chicken littles along with mix of crispy and grill chickens at [KFC]."