Prince William Lights up Social Media for Hilarious Viral Photo of Him Checking out KFC in the UK

By Stephen Andrew

Prince William has lit up social media a hilarious photo of him checking out a KFC in the U.K. went viral. In the photo, William is standing on the street peering into the window of the restaurant. He appears to be starring longingly at something inside, with his attention fully captivated by whatever it may be.

The KFC of the U.K. and Ireland Twitter account has been having a lot of fun with the photo, quipping, "William whispered quietly to himself; 'Oh, I just can’t wait to be wing.'" Another post from the company jokingly referred to William as "His Royal Thighness." Someone else later shared another photo, with a different perspective, showing that William was checking out a patron's order. The woman can be seen smiling as William peers down at her food. Scroll down to see what social media is saying about the hilarious images!

"Hahaha!!! Can you imagine the reaction of the person sitting on the other side of this window? You happen to look up right into the eyes of none other than Prince William. (What I wouldn't give to be that person!)"

"He’s keeping a breast of what the local citizens carry out & eat! Lol (See what I did there?)

"Hahaha this is Brilliant! Guy just wanted a zinger box meal."

"Breaking news. PW stared into a window. I don’t think I’ll be able to sleep tonight. Did he go in? Did he not go in? We’ll never know... lol."

"I think he’s looking at the reflection of himself in the window, as he straitens his suit. It just happens to be a KFC window."

"That's a good picture. Everyone is curious how the other half lives*... *not half...just an expression."

"Okay, I am having a good laugh with this tweet. The future King William now makes me want to get some chicken littles along with mix of crispy and grill chickens at [KFC]."

