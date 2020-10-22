Prince William Lights up Social Media for Hilarious Viral Photo of Him Checking out KFC in the UK

Prince William has lit up social media a hilarious photo of him checking out a KFC in the U.K. went viral. In the photo, William is standing on the street peering into the window of the restaurant. He appears to be starring longingly at something inside, with his attention fully captivated by whatever it may be.

The KFC of the U.K. and Ireland Twitter account has been having a lot of fun with the photo, quipping, "William whispered quietly to himself; 'Oh, I just can’t wait to be wing.'" Another post from the company jokingly referred to William as "His Royal Thighness." Someone else later shared another photo, with a different perspective, showing that William was checking out a patron's order. The woman can be seen smiling as William peers down at her food. Scroll down to see what social media is saying about the hilarious images!