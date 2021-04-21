Prince William and Kate Middleton Pay Tribute to Prince Philip at Public Event

✖

Following Prince Philip's funeral over the weekend, Prince William and Kate Middleton attended a public event on Wednesday and took a moment to pay tribute to the late Royal. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made a visit to the Air Cadets 282 East Ham Squadron, where Prince Philip served as royal patron until Kate took over in 2015 as an Honorary Air Commandant. Prince Philip would go on to retire from royal duties a few years later.

In photos shared by ET Online, the couple was seen visiting with the squadron and hearing about how things have been going for the group. Air Cadets is a service that provides support to young people and works to assist them in developing important life skills. While visiting the group, Kate is said to have tested a flight simulator, while William held her purse for her. Notably, William previously served in the British military as an emergency helicopter pilot.

Today The Duke and Duchess visited @282ATC, which supports its @aircadets to gain skills and qualifications across a variety of different disciplines, before speaking to a number of the young people who are preparing for their @DofE Awards. pic.twitter.com/ExFTqUIQJG — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) April 21, 2021

Prince Philip died on April 9, following a hospital stay due to an infection that needed treatment. In a statement announcing the sad news, Buckingham Place said, "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh." The statement added, "His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. Further announcements will be made in due course. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss."

Philip's funeral was held on Saturday, with many members of the Royal Family in attendance. In a rare personal statement issued on her 95th birthday, Queen Elizabeth II acknowledged her husband's passing and thanked the public for its support during the challenging time. "While as a family we are in a period of great sadness, it has been a comfort to us all to see and to hear the tributes paid to my husband, from those within the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and around the world," she wrote.

The Queen added, "My family and I would like to thank you all for the support and kindness shown to us in recent days. We have been deeply touched, and continue to be reminded that Philip had such an extraordinary impact on countless people throughout his life." Prince Philip was 99 years old at the time of his death.