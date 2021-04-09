Prince Philip's Death Prompts Royal Protocols to Follow

✖

Britain's Prince Philip has died at the age of 99, and his death now prompts Royal protocols for his family to follow in the wake of his passing. According to ET Canada, the first thing that would happen is the Lord Chamberlain would notify the family, then a death announcement would be made before funeral arrangements are made. At this point, Queen Elizabeth II, who was married to Prince Philip for 74 years, will enter an eight-day period of mourning.

During this time, The Queen will not engage in any Royal or state/country business. After the eight days, she will return to Royal work behind closed doors. In addition to the Queen's personal mourning period, the United Kingdom and all of its commonwealths will enter into a 30-day mourning period. Prior to Prince Philip's funeral, which he reportedly requested to be a small military-based memorial at St. George’s Chapel, the Royal Family will cancel all current social engagements. They all will also begin wearing black, or mourning, armbands. Members of parliament are also expected to wear a mourning band, with male members of parliament wearing black ties as well.

UPDATE: In line with his wishes, Prince Philip will not receive a State Funeral and his body will not be Lying-in-State. Instead, the Duke will lie at Windsor Castle until his funeral in St George's Chapel. Due to pandemic, public have been “regretfully requested” not to attend. pic.twitter.com/gq2Ah1B2mz — Omid Scobie (@scobie) April 9, 2021

Flags in Britain — as well as the British commonwealths — will be flown at half-mast, in reverence of the late Royal. The Union Jack at the palaces will fly at half-mast, as well. The only exception to this is the royal standard at Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle. The royal standard is never flown at half-mast, even after the death of a Royal. The flag at Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle is only flown when Queen Elizabeth II is in residence.

Shortly after Prince Philip's death, Buckingham Palace issued a statement, announcing the sad news. "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh," the statement read. "His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. Further announcements will be made in due course. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss."