Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Docuseries Snubbed by Emmy Voters

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had one of the biggest streaming hits of the year in 2022, but it was not enough to impress voters for the Emmy Awards. The Television Academy announced the 2023 Emmy nominations on Wednesday, and the Sussexes' series Harry & Meghan was not on the list. According to a report by Deadline, the show was under consideration, which means it simply did not get the votes.

Harry & Meghan is a six-part docu-series about Markle and Prince Harry's romance, their relationship and their transition from full-time royals to life in the U.S. The show premiered in December of 2022 and was the biggest documentary debut ever on Netflix. It was also reportedly the most-watched Netflix premiere in the U.K. for the entire year, but from the start the show got mixed reviews from critics. That makes it slightly less surprising that the series did not score any nominations at the 2023 Emmys.

Harry & Meghan was reportedly under consideration for one award – Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series. Instead, the five nominees are FX's Dear Mama, Max's 100 Foot Wave, National Geographic's Secrets of The Elephants, Hulu's The 1619 Project and PBS' The U.S. and The Holocaust. While this show did not make the list, Netflix got plenty of other nominations, so the streamer will definitely be present at the award show in the fall.

In fairness, the critical reception of Harry & Meghan was naturally influenced by viewers' preconceptions of the couple and their takes on the political implications of the show. In the U.K., the show made waves in the news cycle for weeks with viewers shocked to hear Prince Harry openly criticizing his family – including his father, King Charles III.

Harry & Meghan may not have made it to the Emmys, but the show did earn a nomination for the Hollywood Critics Association Awards, announced on Tuesday. That award show may be put off until the WGA writers strike is over, but the Emmys will be televised live on Sept. 18, 2023. In the meantime, you can watch all six episodes of Harry & Meghan on Netflix.