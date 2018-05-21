Where Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Honeymoon

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a stunning honeymoon planned, but the couple is delaying the trip to make a few important appearances first.

The royal wedding was a massive global event, captivating the hearts of millions in a fairy tale romance. Of course, no wedding would be complete without a splendid honeymoon, and the worldly couple is no exception.

The newly minted Duke and Duchess of Sussex will make a few stops on their vacation as newlyweds, according to a report by The Sun. The couple has yet to officially announce their destinations, but the most likely contenders at this point are Namibia, Botswana, Hawaii and the Caribbean.

The couple has a longstanding love for the commonwealth nation of Namibia. Prince Harry worked there for the entire summer of 2015 for the Save the Rhino Trust. The country offers maximum privacy for the royal lovebirds, as many safari destinations can only be accessed by chartered bush plains. There is even a rumor that they will be staying in the Hoanib Valley Camp, a luxurious destination for wealthy tourists.

Both Markle and Prince Harry have done extensive humanitarian work in Africa, with Markle showing a particular interest in Rwanda. She reportedly visited the country in her capacity as a World Vision Global Ambassador. There is no shortage of entertainment for a couple on their honeymoon there.

Of course, the two could simply opt for a more common destination, such as somewhere in the Caribbean. Prince Harry is a frequent visitor of Barbados, where he loves the competitive polo environment. The two may also be looking at Nevis, one of the biggest honeymoon destinations in the world. Prince Harry reportedly went there with his mother, Princess Diana, as a child. This may be a good pick for them, as it is also extremely private.

Markle has mentioned on several occasions her love for the islands of Hawaii. While the state is a popular honeymoon destination, it is currently in the headlines for disastrous volcanic activity. There are many islands and resorts that are safe to travel to at the moment, but image-conscious couple may not want to be seen relaxing in a place where so much destruction has happened recently.

Finally, one of the most popular guesses among royal admirers is Botswana. The couple has a strong sentimental tie to the country, where they first decided to tie the knot. It is also the source of the central diamond on Markle’s engagement ring.

The couple will leave after a few more royal duties are fulfilled, includes Prince Charles’ 70th birthday party later this week.