Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Second Kiss Was Even More Romantic

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shared their second kiss as husband and wife during a carriage ride around Windsor Town, delighting onloookers.

The royal wedding went off without a hitch on Saturday morning. The display of romance and commitment had guests and admirers almost as emotional as Prince Harry himself.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In traditional English fashion, the couple exited the church before sharing their first kiss as husband and wife. They locked lips on the front steps for all the world to see, as kissing is considered disrespectful inside the Church of England.

To many royal admirers, it was the second kiss that truly sealed the love between Markle and Prince Harry. In deference to another royal tradition, they shared a 25 minute carriage ride around Windsor Town following the ceremony. The idea is to show off the new couple to all of their subjects and welcome Markle into the kingdom.

It was during the carriage ride that the newlyweds kissed for the camera. A photo of the heartwarming moment was posted on the official Kensington Palace Instagram page.

“A travelling Escort of the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment lead the procession of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex through Windsor Town,” the post read. “The Household Cavalry are among several Armed Forces personnel with a special relationship with Prince Harry providing ceremonial support at the wedding and carriage procession”.

The post included several photos of the newly minted Duke and Duchess of Sussex parading through the town in a horse-drawn carriage.

“Some view the church as a holy place so they won’t kiss in the church out of respect, but many vicars throughout the church of England will ask the couple if they want to kiss,” Beaumont Etiquette founder Myka Meier told PEOPLE.

Still, some saw it as oddly formal when the couple didn’t celebrate with a kiss at the altar, particularly those watching from home in the U.S.

In other areas of their wedding, the couple wasn’t shy about altering traditions. Markle, for example, opted not to include the promise to “obey” her husband in her wedding vows. The alteration was first made when Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, married his father in 1981.

After that, the next two royal brides returned to the centuries-old vows. Then, in 2011, Kate Middleton decided to remove the word “obey” once again when she married Prince William. Markle, a self-described feminist, was expected to take the traditional vow at first, so some where surprised to hear a modernized vow on Saturday.