How ‘Love Actually’ Foretold Fairytale Romance of Prince Harry and Meghan

So… this is awesome on so many levels:@mkhammer pic.twitter.com/ZuE1anWxLB — Chris Hofmann (@chofmann88) November 30, 2017

Love Actually is one of the most well-loved modern romantic comedies, and now it seems the film may have foretold the fairytale romance of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Twitter user Chris Hofmann was the first person to make the connection between the couple and the 2003 movie. He posted the above photo with side-by-side pictures of Prince Harry and Sam (played by Thomas Brodie-Sangster), and Markle and Joanna (played by Olivia Olson).

In a sub-tweet, Hofmann laid out the descriptions that led him to making the connection between to the two.

“On the left: Royal wedding between Prince Harry (british, red-head) and American, half-black actress. On the right: Characters from popular xmas movie Love Actually – british red-head with huge crush on half-black American. Conclusion – Prince Harry really loves Love Actually,” he wrote.

The resemblance is quite remarkable, as Sam is an adorable young redhead, who certainly looks a lot like a young Prince Harry, and Joanna is… actually… the spitting image of Markle.

Prince Harry and Markle recently announced they will wed in May, but did not yet reveal a specific date.

An official statement from the British royalty read, “His Royal Highness and Ms. Markle became engaged in London earlier this month. Prince Harry has informed Her Majesty The Queen and other close members of his family. Prince Harry has also sought and received the blessing of Ms. Markle’s parents.”