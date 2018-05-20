Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Delay Honeymoon to Perform Royal Duties

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are putting their honeymoon on hold for the time being in order to fulfill some royal duties.

The couple, who are the newly crowned Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are staying in the country for the time being to attend an event on Tuesday.

The royal occasion is in honor of Prince Charles, Harry’s father, is described as a “70th birthday patronage garden party,” per The Sun. Charles’ birthday is actually Nov. 14, but the occasion is slated to honor his military background, the charitable causes he champions and his patronage.

This appearance will mark the couple’s first royal duties since their wedding on Saturday.

The couple reportedly spent Saturday night at Windsor Castle and will return to their everyday schedules on Sunday after visiting with Harry’s grandparents, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

There are also conflicting reports that claim the couple will jet off to Ireland for a few days, but it is unclear if that proposed trip would happen before or after the Tuesday appearance.

Where Harry and Markle will go on their official honeymoon is yet to be seen. Rumored destinations include Namibia, Rwanda, Barbados, Hawaii, Botswana, Zambia and Nevis.

The delayed honeymoon is the latest is series of changes of precedent for the couple. The pair has blending their love of the royal traditions will newer ideas throughout their engagement and wedding, and this appears to be no different.

One example of this was the couple’s vows. The pair kept things mostly traditional, but Markle’s vows were slightly altered.

“I Harry, take you, Meghan, to be my wife, to have and to hold from this day forward,” Prince Harry said. “For better, for worse, for richer, for poorer, in sickness and in health, to love and to cherish, till death us do part; according to God’s holy law. In the presence of God I make this vow.”

Markle’s vows were very similar, but they featured one glaring change that had been contested in recent days.

The former Suits actress did not want to vow to “obey” her husband, as it is oppressive for women.

“I Meghan, take you, Harry, to be my husband, to have and to hold from this day forward,” Markle said. “For better, for worse, for richer, for poorer, in sickness and in health, to love and to cherish, till death us do part; according to God’s holy law. In the presence of God I make this vow.”

The ceremony itself was also seen as a blend of ideas. While it was draped in royal tradition and formalities, a gospel choir covered “Stand By Me” and an American bishop delivered a sermon, both of which were firsts for a royal wedding.