Prince Harry Hopes to Support Kate Middleton in Person Amidst Her Cancer Treatment

Last week, a source close to Prince Harry revealed his new resolve to support his sister-in-law, Kate Middleton as she continues her cancer treatment. Middleton has had a rough year from her diagnosis to her publicity fiasco, but in June she made a triumphant return to the public eye during the Trooping the Colour parade. An insider close to Prince Harry told Closer that he was heartbroken as he watched the event from across the Atlantic.

"Harry was very upset and emotional when he saw the footage of Kate at Trooping the Colour," they said. "He's been so worried about her ever since he received the news of her condition, and whilst he has managed to connect with her on a few occasions it's not nearly as often as he'd like. He would have dearly loved to have been there, if only to congratulate and support Kate in person on what must have been an incredibly difficult day for her. He could see she was putting on a stoic, brave face but ultimately having the eyes of the world on her was a lot of pressure."

"The fact he's got to watch on TV or via the internet from 6,000 miles away just made him so sad, it really hammers home how he's a proper outsider at this point," they went on. Prince Harry and Middleton became close friends when she joined the British royal family, but their footing has been a lot less certain in recent years. Many rumors indicate that there is tension between Middleton and Meghan Markle, with some even speculating that Middleton is one of the unnamed people the Sussexes have accused of racism since leaving the U.K.

Prince Harry's face time with the rest of the royal family has been very limited since he and Markle moved to California. The last time he was in the same room with Middleton, Prince William and King Charles III all at once was the king's coronation in May of 2023, but his visit was brief. It looks like Prince Harry didn't have any private time with his family before or after that event. He flew to the U.K. in February upon hearing about the king's cancer diagnosis, but did not get to visit Middleton. Last month, Prince Harry has another scheduled visit with the king which was canceled at the last minute due to the king's busy schedule.

With all that in mind, many reports speculate that the royal family is avoiding Prince Harry, but Closer's source said he wants to break that cycle. They said: "He's saying he's going to fly over and force them to face him. He's tried the approach of digging his heels in and giving them a taste of their own medicine. He thought that might get them to soften and come to him, but instead it's blown up in his face and they've just totally iced him out. But he's still a prince after all, they're still his family, and whether they like it or not he's refusing to just be cast aside like yesterday's rubbish. It's not like they're going to turn him away at the gates if he shows up at Buckingham Palace, or Windsor Castle, he's convinced if he takes that sort of step his father will have to see him."

That bold trip may come relatively soon as Prince Harry is reportedly planning a trip to the U.K. to shop for a secondary home there, and to celebrate his 40th birthday. The prince was born on Sept. 15, so he could mark that occasion any time in the next three months or so. So far, no official have been announced and neither Prince Harry nor the royal family have commented on this new batch of reports.