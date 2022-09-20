Prince Harry Caught Not Singing 'God Save the King' at Queen Elizabeth's Funeral Service

During Queen Elizabeth's funeral service, mourners were led in a rendition of "God Save the King," but Prince Harry was reportedly caught not singing along. According to NDTV, videos emerged on social media of the moment that funeral attendees were singing the UK Royal anthem, but some believe that Harry was not joining in with the crowd. Notably, Harry has had some defenders, with one person replying to the video by tweeting, "I can never sing at funerals or memorials either, just can't hold in the tears. I assumed it was the way my brain is wired up. I wouldn't have sung today if I was anyone of them tbh."

This has not been Harry's only controversial moment of his grandmother's funeral. During the coffin procession for Queen Elizabeth II, Harry didn't salute the highness's casket, leaving many wondering why. While Harry and his uncle Prince Andrew wore mourning suits for the procession per Us Weekly, many of their family members — including Harry's father King Charles III, and his brother Prince William — were adorned in their military service wardrobe. This is because neither Harry nor Andrew are no longer working members of the Royal Family and therefore were expected to simply bow their heads in reverence rather than salute the coffin, even though both men did serve in the British military.

Prince Harry not singing the national anthem 👀 #queensfuneral pic.twitter.com/laNk5JMZ6R — Kieran (@kierknobody) September 19, 2022

Harry served for a decade in the armed forces, but stepped down from his senior Royal duties in 2020, along with his wife, Meghan Markle. The couple shares two children: a 3-year-old son, Archie, and a 15-month-old daughter Lili. They moved to California where they live and work with an organization they founded, Archewell Inc., which is "an American public organization that focuses on non-profit activities and creative media ventures." Walking away from his Royal life meant that Harry gave up three honorary military titles.

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning royal monarch of the United Kingdom and the other Commonwealth realms, died on Thursday, Sept. 8, at 96 years old. Her death comes just under 18 months after the death of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, her husband of more than 73 years. The Queen died at Balmoral, her beloved palace in the Scottish Highlands, which was purchased by her great-great-grandfather Prince Albert for Queen Victoria in 1852. She was surrounded by her children and grandchildren. Charles, her eldest son — and Harry's father — succeeds her as leader of the British monarchy.