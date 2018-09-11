Presidents Donald Trump, Barack Obama, and Bill Clinton Remember 9/11

Current sitting President Donald Trump and former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton are taking a moment to honor the 17th anniversary of 9/11.

On the morning of September 11, 2001, two planes crashed into New York City’s World Trade Center as another targeted the Pentagon in Washington, D.C, and 17 years later, both the current and former presidents are coming together to remember the nearly 3,000 lives lost.

“17 years since September 11th,” President Trump wrote during the early morning hours of Sept. 11.

President Trump along with First Lady Melania Trump will commemorate the day by visiting the Pennsylvania field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania where the third plane crashed on 9/11, marking his first trip to the memorial site since he took office, according to the Independent.

“Today we honor all those who lost their lives 17 years ago in NY, VA, and PA, their loved ones, and the brave first responders who risked their own lives to save others. The best tribute we can pay is to live our lives in a way that redeems the years they could not have,” former President Bill Clinton wrote.

“We will always remember everyone we lost on 9/11, thank the first responders who keep us safe, and honor all who defend our country and the ideals that bind us together,” former President Barack Obama, who ordered a U.S. military operation in 2011 that killed al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, wrote. “There’s nothing our resilience and resolve can’t overcome, and no act of terror can ever change who we are.”

Former President George W. Bush, who was sitting president at the time of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, released a statement via the George W. Bush Presidential Twitter account.

“This is a day I will certainly never forget. This morning we pause to say a prayer for the lives lost,” the former President, who addressed the nation shortly after the attacks in 2001, said.

The solemn day in America’s history has been marked by President’s throughout the years with moments of silence and visits to the various memorials created to remember the nearly 2,800 people who lost their lives during the attack and the lives that have been lost since.