What Time Is President Trump’s State of the Union Address?

President Donald Trump will deliver his first State of the Union address on Tuesday night at the Capitol in Washington D.C.

The speech is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. ET and will be viewable on numerous TV stations and online sites.

CBS, ABC, NBC, FOX, PBS, CNN and C-SPAN will not air their scheduled programming for the night in order to broadcast the speech.

Numerous YouTube channels are set to stream the speech. The most notable streams will be hosted by PBS NewsHour, The Washington Post and Vox.

Twitter will also stream the State of the Union on their platform.

The expected topics in the address include: illegal immigration, the recent tax bill, opioid addiction and health care.

Most of the U.S.’s high ranking politicians will be in attendance. This includes most members of Congress, the Supreme Court and Trump’s cabinet.

Among the special guests invited by the Trump administration include heroic veterans, small business owners, a factory worker, a police officer, parents of a murder victim, a wildfire prevention technician and the founder of a non-profit rescue and recovery organization.

Photo Credit: The White House / Shealah Craighead