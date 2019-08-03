President Trump Speaks out Following El Paso Shooting: ‘God Be With You All!’

President Donald Trump broke his silence on the tragedy in El Paso, Texas, sending thoughts to the victims of the mass shooting in the area. The president took to Twitter Saturday to comment on the incident which reportedly left as many as twenty people dead after a gunman opened fire at a Walmart.

“Terrible shootings in ElPaso, Texas. Reports are very bad, many killed. Working with State and Local authorities, and Law Enforcement. Spoke to Governor to pledge total support of Federal Government. God be with you all!” he wrote on Twitter.

Multiple people were shot in the incident at Cielo Vista Mall with conflicting reports as to the number of gunmen involved in the tragedy. Authorities revealed, however, that there no longer an active threat in the area and a 21-year-old suspect is in custody.

Authorities are still urging people in the area to stay away from the mall as the investigation continues. Photos and news coverage from the scene show armored trucks dropping off heavily armed men, canvassing the area for more suspects.

One witness described hearing “15+ shots” fired, telling CBS News: “I swear I saw an older lady drop to the floor. Check on your family.”

A witness named Ray Holgin told CBS News that he believed he had seen two people with guns. He also claimed to have heard “at least 10 gunshots. On social media, some who survived the shooting have already shared their stories online.

“At this point, I’ve run out of condolences for every city, for every place. Sorry isn’t enough. My heart isn’t enough,” wrote March For Our Lives co-founder Delaney Tarr. “All I can give is my promise to fight. To fight for El Paso, to fight for Americans. To fight for peace.”

Walmart issued a statement on the tragedy via Twitter, writing: “We’re in shock over the tragic events at Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso, where store 2201 & club 6502 are located,” the company wrote on social media. “We’re praying for the victims, the community & our associates, as well as the first responders. We’re working closely with law enforcement & will update as appropriate.”

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott also commented on the incident via Twitter, writing: “In El Paso, the Texas Dept. of Public Safety is assisting local law enforcement & federal authorities t bring this tragedy to the swiftest and safest possible conclusion. We thank all First Responders for their courageous response & urge all area residents to remain safe.”